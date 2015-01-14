Darren Ferguson: Peterborough United boss faces FA charge

Darren Ferguson
Darren Ferguson last saw his side win a home league game on 18 October

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has been charged by the Football Association for alleged misconduct during Saturday's 2-0 loss to Colchester United.

Ferguson was sent to the stands after remonstrating with referee Jeremy Simpson at half-time.

The 42-year-old is accused of using improper "language and/or behaviour".

Ferguson is under pressure at London Road and is meeting supporters on Thursday to discuss their concerns.

He has been given until 18:00 GMT on 19 January to respond to the FA charge.

Posh have only managed one win in their last 11 League One games and are currently 11th in the table.

