Watch highlights of the 1987 FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium when Coventry City beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 to lift the trophy.

Spurs were appearing in their third final in seven seasons, having won the cup in 1981 and 1982 and were strong favourites, while Coventry were appearing in their first ever domestic cup final.

The match went on to become an iconic tie in the history of the competition - BBC commentator John Motson said it was "the finest cup final I've had the pleasure of commentating on".

