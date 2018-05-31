BBC Sport - FA Cup: Ipswich 0-1 Southampton highlights
Ipswich 0-1 Southampton
- From the section Football
Shane Long's first half strike sends Southampton into the FA Cup fourth round at the expense of Ipswich.
Long scored at the near post in the Premier League side's first real attack as Ipswich, third in the Championship, rarely looked like causing an upset.
Victory for Southampton means they will host league rivals Crystal Palace on 24 January.
