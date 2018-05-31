League One Bradford City secure an FA Cup fourth-round trip to Chelsea after a dominant win against 10-man Millwall.

City, League Cup finalists in 2013, dominated a first half in which they scored three goals after Millwall had defender Mark Beevers sent off.

James Hanson headed in the opener before Jon Stead poked in and Andy Halliday tapped home before half-time before Billy Knott lashed in a fourth.

