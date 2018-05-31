BBC Sport - FA Cup: Bradford 4-0 Millwall highlights

Bradford 4-0 Millwall

League One Bradford City secure an FA Cup fourth-round trip to Chelsea after a dominant win against 10-man Millwall.

City, League Cup finalists in 2013, dominated a first half in which they scored three goals after Millwall had defender Mark Beevers sent off.

James Hanson headed in the opener before Jon Stead poked in and Andy Halliday tapped home before half-time before Billy Knott lashed in a fourth.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Bradford 4-0 Millwall

Video

Highlights: Mexico 0-0 Wales

Video

Player's epic journey pays off at French Open

  • From the section Tennis
Audio

5 live Sport

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Easy' decision to play for Scotland - McTominay

Video

Watch: Klopp joins fans' defiant song after final defeat

Video

England have got to be smarter - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'It's like a family' - Playing for Panjab FA

Top Stories