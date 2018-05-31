BBC Sport - FA Cup: Tottenham 4-2 Burnley highlights

Tottenham 4-2 Burnley

Watch highlights as Tottenham fight back from two goals down to beat Burnley 4-2 and book their place in the FA Cup fourth round.

Marvin Sordell and Ross Wallace scored early on to put the Clarets in control, but Spurs overturned the deficit with goals from Paulinho, Etienne Capoue, Vlad Chiriches and Danny Rose.

Tottenham will host Leicester in the fourth round on 24 January.

Watch all of the FA Cup third round replay goals on the BBC Sport website.

Top videos

Video

Tottenham 4-2 Burnley

Video

World Cup countdown: Luiz's thunderbolt free-kick - 2014

Video

Tennis star struggles with Yorkshire accent

  • From the section News
Video

Meet England hockey's 'baby-faced assassin'

  • From the section Hockey
Video

'We can take off our hijabs and be free'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Alex Goode is the king of fancy dress'

Video

Northern Ireland draw 0-0 in Panama friendly

Video

NI coped well with conditions - manager O'Neill

Top Stories