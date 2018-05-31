Watch highlights as Tottenham fight back from two goals down to beat Burnley 4-2 and book their place in the FA Cup fourth round.

Marvin Sordell and Ross Wallace scored early on to put the Clarets in control, but Spurs overturned the deficit with goals from Paulinho, Etienne Capoue, Vlad Chiriches and Danny Rose.

Tottenham will host Leicester in the fourth round on 24 January.

