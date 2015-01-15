New Aberdeen contract for defender Ash Taylor

Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor has signed a 12-month contract extension, keeping him at Pittodrie until 2017.

The 24-year-old joined the Dons from Tranmere Rovers in May 2014 and is an established first-team regular.

"Ash has matured as the season has developed and he's turning in to the player I was always confident he would be," said manager Derek McInnes.

"It's vital that we have players on board who want to be part of this exciting journey."

Former Wales U21 international Taylor follows Niall McGinn, Adam Rooney, Andrew Considine and Jonny Hayes in committing his future to Aberdeen.

"We'll speak to one or two others as we go forward," added McInnes. "There are quite a few boys out of contract at the end of the season, so we have decisions to make.

"Ryan Jack is another we are keen to speak with as well and we've started that."

Midfielder Jack, the December player of the month in the Scottish Professional Football League, is contracted until the summer of 2016.

"We all recognise how important a player Ryan is and how good a player he's going to be," said McInnes.

With Aberdeen flying high at the top of the Premiership, with a settled side, the Dons boss was playing down the prospect of any new recruits this month.

"Like any manager, you'd always look to bring one or two in," he explained. "We've had the same team, more or less, week-in, week-out and we have a few on the bench itching to play their part.

"We also have a few coming back from injury and from loans so the squad is quite strong.

"There is no huge necessity to add to that. We are making enquiries and speaking to several people but it needs to be right for us."

McInnes also confirmed that 21-year-old full-back Craig Murray would be joining Ayr United on loan.