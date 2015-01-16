Friday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic defender Virgil van Dijk has welcomed reports linking him with a move to Arsenal this month.(Metro)

Celtic manager Ronny Deila believes it would be the "best situation" for winger Gary Mackay-Steven to move from Dundee United to the Scottish champions this month but will wait until the summer to get him if necessary. (The Herald)

Celtic manager Ronny Deila has told midfielder Kris Commons, who has failed to agree a new contract with the club beyond the summer, he will not be allowed to leave the Scottish champions during the January transfer window. (Daily Express, print edition)

Bolton Wanderers manager Neil Lennon has stepped up his interest in Kris Commons but admitted that the Celtic midfielder, who is out of contract in the summer, could sign for another club.(The Herald)

Partick Thistle defender Stephen O'Donnell is being linked with Blackpool and Dundee United

Rangers supporters' umbrella group the Union of Fans has called for a demonstration and boycott at Friday's Scotltish Championship fixture against leaders Hearts following the news that Mike Ashley's offer of an additional loan to the club includes security over Ibrox Stadium. (The Scotsman)

Sale Sharks owner Brian Kennedy, whose £3m crisis loan was rejected by the Rangers board in favour of an agreement with Mike Ashley in November, thinks the Newcastle United owner would avoid fan hostility over his funding if he pledged to guarantee Ibrox Stadium for sole use by the football club. (Daily Record)

Rangers striker Jon Daly has urged his team-mates to be wary of the play-acting and gamesmanship from Hearts that he feels characterised the last meeting between the two sides.(The Herald)

Rangers caretaker manager Kenny McDowall has told Fraser Aird "do your talking on the pitch" after the winger suggested the Glasgow side are better than Hearts despite trailing them by 13 points. (The Scotsman)

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson says whoever wins the Championship title will be the best team in the league as midfielder Morgaro Gomis suggests the Edinburgh side will get even better. (Daily Express, print edition)

St Johnstone hope to secure Chris Millar, who is out of contract in the summer, on a new deal while signing Hearts defender Brad McKay on a pre-contract agreement. (The Sun, print edition)

Hearts defender Brad McKay is being linked with a move to St Johnstone

Partick Thistle have rejected a £30,000 offer from Blackpool for Stephen O'Donnell, who is out of contract in the summer, as Dundee United try to persuade the right-back to sign a pre-contract agreement.(Evening Times)

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald has told Dundee United they will have to wait until the summer if they want to sign defender Stephen O'Donnell. (Daily Express, print edition)

Midfielder Tony Andreu says he is focused on playing for Hamilton Academical and not thoughts of joining former Accies player-manager Alex Neil at Norwich City. (Evening Times)

Striker Yoann Arquin believes St Mirren have a better chance of staying up than Ross County after making the switch between the two relegation rivals. (Sky Sports)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager John Hughes has called for a revolution at the Scottish FA, with former football players and managers replacing administrators.(Daily Express)

OTHER GOSSIP

While Montpellier's interest in the inaugural season of the European Rugby Champions Cup is restricted to regaining their pride, Glasgow Warriors prop Jerry Yanuyanutawa has warned his team-mates that, if they take the big-budget Top 14 outfit lightly, they could pay the price. (The Scotsman)

Andy Murray has unveiled his new personal logo, which he will display for the first time at the Australian Open next week and will feature on his on-court bag and training T-shirts in Melbourne. (The Herald)