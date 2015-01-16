Raul Albentosa: Derby County sign Eibar defender

Raul Albentosa has helped Eibar reach La Liga for the first time in the club's history

Derby have signed Raul Albentosa for an undisclosed fee from La Liga side Eibar on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Head coach Steve McClaren confirmed Derby's interest in the 26-year-old earlier in the week.

Centre-back Albentosa, who is 6ft 5ins, made 17 starts this term after helping the Spanish club reach the top flight for the first time.

McClaren told the club website: "He's shown a real desire to come here and be part of what we are trying to achieve."

The defender's former club posted on Twitter on Thursday evening: "Raul Albentosa has paid today the termination clause of his contract and ceases to belong to the SD Eibar."