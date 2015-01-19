Guernsey FC: 'Consistency' helps club win at Walton and Hersham

Tony Vance's side has taken 15 points from a possible 18 in the past month

Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance says naming an unchanged side for the first time this season contributed to their 3-0 win over Walton and Hersham.

Dave Rihoy, Tom de la Mare and Marc McGrath were on target for the Green Lions as they won for the fifth time in six matches.

"I've named the same team twice in a row, which is unheard of for us," Vance told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"Consistency of players, of tactics and of styles makes a huge difference."

Guernsey's upturn in form follows the worst run of results in Guernsey's four-year history, as they won only two of 14 league matches between mid-September and mid-December.

Guernsey FC's upturn in form 13 December - Beat Whitstable Town 4-3 (a) 17 December - Lost to Worthing 4-3 (a) 20 December - Beat Sittingbourne 2-0 (a) 27 December - Beat Redhill 3-1 (h) 10 January - Beat Corinthian Casuals 3-0 (h) 17 January - Beat Walton and Hersham 3-0 (a)

The club also scored their 500th goal since being formed in the summer of 2011.

"I was more concerned about the number of goals we were conceding this year," Vance said.

"There's many reasons for that, which I won't go into again, but that's our second clean sheet in a row and that's fantastic.

"I thought Angus Mackay played a great role for us again. He was at his annoying best and gave us the basis to go and attack at them and pick them off."

Guernsey are ninth in the Isthmian League Division One South, 12 points behind the play-off places.