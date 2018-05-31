Former France international David Ginola explains why he has announced his intention to stand against Sepp Blatter for the Fifa presidency.

The former Newcastle and Tottenham midfielder says the Fifa system isn't working and feels that people want to see a president with "integrity".

However, Ginola does acknowledge that it may be difficult to gain the support of five football associations he needs to be able to stand against Blatter.

Ginola, 47, is being paid £250,000 by a betting firm, who deny the campaign is a publicity stunt.