Alex Windell: Birmingham Ladies sign Bristol Academy midfielder

Alex Windell (left) was ruled out for the whole of the 2014 season with a knee injury

Birmingham City Ladies have signed midfielder Alex Windell from Women's Super League rivals Bristol Academy.

The 24-year-old missed the whole of last season after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament last April.

She played 19 times in the 2013 season to help Bristol Academy finish second.

Blues Ladies boss David Parker said: "Alex is a player that has been monitored for some time and once the opportunity became available to bring her here, there was no hesitation."