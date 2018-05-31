BBC Sport looks ahead to the FA Cup fourth round, which you can see live across the BBC.

League Two side Cambridge United's tie against Manchester United will be live on BBC One on Friday 23 January, with Bristol City v West Ham also being shown live on Sunday 25 January.

BBC One Wales will have Swansea's away trip to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday 24 January, plus the draw for the fifth round will take place on The One Show on BBC One, Monday 26 January from 19:00 GMT.

Available to UK users only.