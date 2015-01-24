Match ends, Chelsea 2, Bradford City 4.
Chelsea 2-4 Bradford City
-
- Chelsea go two goals in front, but are then beaten
- Bradford are 49 places below Jose Mourinho's side
- Bantams into fifth round of FA Cup for first time in 18 years
- Defeat ends Chelsea's hopes of quadruple
League One side Bradford City produced an amazing comeback from 2-0 down to beat Premier League leaders Chelsea in a thrilling FA Cup fourth-round tie.
Gary Cahill flicked Oscar's left-wing corner in to put the Blues ahead, before Ramires doubled their lead after a one-two with team-mate Mohamed Salah.
Bradford's Jon Stead pulled one back with a powerful 18-yard shot and Filipe Morais side-footed in an equaliser.
Andy Halliday blasted the Bantams ahead with Mark Yeates slotting in a fourth.
The game looked finished when Ramires made it 2-0 after 38 minutes, before Phil Parkinson's side secured one of the most memorable victories in their history.
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho had said it "would be a disgrace" if they lost the game and, despite making nine changes to his starting line-up, still fielded a strong side.
They had won all 10 of their Premier League matches at Stamford Bridge this season and had been pushing for an unprecedented quadruple in English football - the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.
However, their defeat added to an incredible fourth round of the FA Cup that has also seen Manchester United draw 0-0 at League Two side Cambridge United and Manchester City lose 2-0 at home to Championship club Middlesbrough.
|Feeling the Blues
|Chelsea's defeat means they have failed to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup for only the second time in 17 seasons.
But take nothing away from Parkinson's team, who are ranked 49 places below their opponents. They showed great character and resilience to not only fight back from 2-0 down, but also to look good value for their lead.
Cheered on by 6,000 away fans who created a fantastic atmosphere inside Stamford Bridge, the Bantams chased for every ball, battled hard and also had the same number of shots on target as their opponents.
Stead's stunning 41st-minute strike gave them a way back into the game, before Morais, who began his career at Chelsea, netted a second after James Meredith's long throw-in.
With one eye on Tuesday's League Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool, Mourinho had rotated his side but that decision backfired.
He brought on Cesc Fabregas and Eden Hazard as they tried to get back into the game, but Halliday blasted the visitors 3-2 ahead.
The Blues had chances to equalise but Didier Drogba headed over and Kurt Zouma also wasted a close-range opportunity.
Then, in the 90th minute, Yeates collected Stead's back-heel to score Bradford's fourth as they moved into the fifth round of the competition for the first time in 18 years and clinched their place in FA Cup folklore.
Line-ups
Chelsea
- 1Cech
- 31Christensen
- 5Zouma
- 24Cahill
- 28Azpilicueta
- 7Santos do Nascimento
- 8Oscar
- 12MikelSubstituted forFàbregasat 70'minutes
- 17SalahSubstituted forWillianat 70'minutes
- 11Drogba
- 18RemySubstituted forE Hazardat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Fàbregas
- 6Aké
- 10E Hazard
- 13Courtois
- 22Willian
- 26Terry
- 36Loftus-Cheek
Bradford
- 12Williams
- 2DarbyBooked at 90mins
- 23McArdleBooked at 23mins
- 5Davies
- 3Meredith
- 11KnottSubstituted forYeatesat 80'minutes
- 8LiddleBooked at 45mins
- 20MoraisSubstituted forClarkeat 89'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 25HallidayBooked at 82minsSubstituted forRoutisat 87'minutes
- 9Hanson
- 16Stead
Substitutes
- 6Sheehan
- 10Clarke
- 13Zoko
- 14Yeates
- 17Kennedy
- 18Routis
- 22Urwin
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
- Attendance:
- 41,014
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home9
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 2, Bradford City 4.
Rory McArdle (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Cahill (Chelsea).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) because of an injury.
Stephen Darby (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Eden Hazard (Chelsea).
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 2, Bradford City 4. Mark Yeates (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jon Stead.
Foul by Billy Clarke (Bradford City).
César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Stephen Darby (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Stephen Darby (Bradford City).
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Billy Clarke replaces Filipe Morais because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Christopher Routis replaces Andy Halliday.
Attempt missed. Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Mark Yeates (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Oscar (Chelsea).
Attempt missed. Didier Drogba (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 2, Bradford City 3. Andy Halliday (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jon Stead.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Mark Yeates replaces Billy Knott.
James Hanson (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andreas Christensen (Chelsea).
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Andrew Davies.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Eden Hazard replaces Loïc Remy.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 2, Bradford City 2. Filipe Morais (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Didier Drogba (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Andrew Davies (Bradford City).
Didier Drogba (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Oscar (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Cesc Fàbregas replaces John Obi Mikel because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Willian replaces Mohamed Salah.
Delay in match John Obi Mikel (Chelsea) because of an injury.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Didier Drogba.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.
Attempt blocked. Billy Knott (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Rory McArdle.