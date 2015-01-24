Birmingham City 1-2 West Bromwich Albion

Two goals from Anichebe secure Albion's progress

West Brom in fifth round for first time since 2010

Grounds gave Blues hope with first goal for the club

West Brom keeper Myhill injured

Victor Anichebe scored twice as West Brom survived Birmingham's attempted fightback to win the Midlands derby and reach the FA Cup fifth round.

Anichebe struck in the 25th and 35th minutes, both from passes from Saido Berahino, to hand the Premier League side a seemingly comfortable lead.

Jonathan Grounds pulled a goal back in first-half stoppage time to give the Championship side hope of an upset.

But City failed to level as their former keeper Ben Foster denied them.

West Brom boss Tony Pulis secured a first away success since he replaced Alan Irvine earlier this month, but his side had to show great resilience to claim victory.

Gary Rowett's Birmingham team went close to forcing a replay in a late spell of pressure in which Foster, who replaced the injured Boaz Myhill on 62 minutes, twice denied substitute Demarai Gray.

Pulis made three changes from the side that drew 0-0 at Everton last time out, keeping together the attacking pair of Anichebe and Saido Berahino.

Berahino played in a more central role and it was his pass to Anichebe that allowed the ex-Everton striker to shoot low past Darren Radolph and in off a post on 25 minutes.

Ten minutes later Anichebe turned former West Brom defender Paul Robinson and beat Randolph with the aid of a deflection.

City pulled a goal back when left-back Grounds swept in a low cross from new loan signing Lloyd Dyer.

Birmingham dominated the second half as they went in search of an equaliser.

Rowett brought on Gray and striker Nikola Zigic and twice in the last 15 minutes, Gray, 18, almost scored, forcing Foster, who came on when Myhill suffered an injury to a finger, into fine saves.

West Brom manager Tony Pulis:

"We played very well in the first half and I was really disappointed we conceded a goal in added time.

"In the second half they threw everything at us. We had to show some more resilience and we did that."

On the finger injury to goalkeeper Boaz Myhill: "He will need an X-ray to see if it's dislocated. He will need some stitches."

Birmingham manager Gary Rowett:

"I was a little disappointed to go 2-0 down. But the goal before half time gave us a bit more belief and in the second half we pinned in a good side.

"Their keeper has had to make three or four very good saves.

"We have got to take great pride from that second-half performance."

