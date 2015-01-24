Liverpool 0-0 Bolton Wanderers

Emile Heskey plays against his former side

Bolton produced an exceptional defensive display to deny Liverpool and earn an FA Cup fourth-round replay.

The Championship side had goalkeeper Adam Bogdan to thank for two great saves from Philippe Coutinho and Fabio Borini, and a block to prevent Raheem Sterling from scoring.

Reds had a penalty appeal turned down when Jordan Henderson fell in the box after Jay Spearing's challenge.

Dean Moxey had Bolton's best effort with a rasping first-half half-volley.

The Trotters' veteran striker Eidur Gudjohnsen should have done better with the two chances that came his way, but on a day when he was partnered with Emile Heskey up front - with a combined age of 73 - the focus was always going to be on how Bolton would cope at the back.

As it happens, the defence was magnificent. A side that looked like Championship relegation certainties in early October have been revived under manager Neil Lennon and they once again displayed this new-found resilience at Anfield.

Liverpool's Raheem Sterling was well marshalled by the Bolton defence

Hungarian goalkeeper Bogdan, who has been with the club since 2007, led by example with several excellent saves.

He rushed off his line to prevent Sterling from scoring, before making two good saves to deny midfielder Philippe Coutinho and substitute striker Fabio Borini.

And right at the death, he was in the right position to prevent Lucas Leiva's fierce drive from bursting the net.

Despite failing to score, the Reds looked dangerous throughout, and manager Brendan Rodgers will have been pleased the way his players managed to find gaps in what was almost a water-tight Bolton backline.

But he was clearly not impressed with two contentious refereeing decisions made by the man in black, Kevin Friend.

The first was early after the restart when defender Matt Mills appeared to trip Lazar Markovic on the edge of the area. Friend waved away appeals and then repeated the gesture when Henderson was nudged to the ground by substitute and former Red, Spearing.

Luck was not on the side of Rodgers's side today, but unlike fellow past winners Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham they live to fight another day in the FA Cup.

A similar display at the Macron Stadium should see them through to the fifth round.

Bolton manager Neil Lennon returned to Anfield having played there on several occasions while at Leicester City

His former Foxes team-mate Emile Heskey (left) was also back at Anfield having spent four years there as a player

Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard watched from the stands having been rested for the match

He watched his side denied by Bolton goalkeeper Adam Bogdan on several occasions