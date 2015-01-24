Match ends, Gillingham 3, Oldham Athletic 2.
Gillingham 3-2 Oldham Athletic
Bradley Dack's second-half strike was decisive as Gillingham edged out Oldham Athletic to record back-to-back home wins for the first time since March.
John Marquis struck a quick-fire double to give Gills a comfortable lead.
Liam Kelly's rebound, after Danny Philliskirk's penalty was saved, made it 2-1 before Dominic Poleon dispossessed goalkeeper Stuart Nelson and slotted into an empty net to level.
Dack's deflected volley secured the hosts all three points.
Gills moved up to 16th in League One, while Oldham, who suffered their fourth defeat in six league matches, dropped to 14th.
Gillingham joint-caretaker manager Steve Lovell told BBC Radio Kent:
"With the ball I thought perhaps it wasn't our best performance in the last five games, but we worked hard defensively.
"Since John Marquis has been here he's been a model professional. He works hard, everybody can see how hard he works and deserved the two goals.
"Bradley Dack did give the penalty away and he's got to be little bit more careful in those situations."
Oldham manager Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Manchester:
"The result's a tough one to take, considering in most of the game we played very well but a couple of individual mistakes and a goal I thought should have been saved, it was disappointing coming out at the wrong end.
"I think it's always quite hostile coming to Gillingham, they've got a massive crowd but that bunch whip up behind the goal and they were quite lively.
"There was quite a few incidents that were 50-50 and I think that was the frustrating thing for both teams."
Line-ups
Gillingham
- 1NelsonBooked at 19mins
- 31Hoyte
- 4Egan
- 5Ehmer
- 2GarmstonSubstituted forDickensonat 68'minutes
- 18Pritchard
- 8HessenthalerBooked at 58minsSubstituted forMcGlashanat 68'minutes
- 7Loft
- 23DackBooked at 45mins
- 9MarquisSubstituted forMartinat 90+1'minutes
- 10McDonald
Substitutes
- 3Martin
- 6Legge
- 11McGlashan
- 12Morris
- 13Galbraith
- 19Norris
- 24Dickenson
Oldham
- 1Rachubka
- 20Wilson
- 5Elokobi
- 16WilsonBooked at 45mins
- 2BrownBooked at 90mins
- 6Kelly
- 15WinchesterSubstituted forMellisat 72'minutes
- 8Jones
- 10PhilliskirkSubstituted forDaytonat 73'minutes
- 27Morgan-SmithBooked at 22mins
- 9Poleon
Substitutes
- 4Dieng
- 7Dayton
- 13Coleman
- 14Mellis
- 18Lockwood
- 21Kusunga
- 32Jacobs
- Referee:
- Andy Woolmer
- Attendance:
- 4,959
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gillingham 3, Oldham Athletic 2.
Booking
Connor Brown (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Connor Brown (Oldham Athletic).
Bradley Dack (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Cody McDonald (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Joe Martin replaces John Marquis.
Attempt missed. Liam Kelly (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Liam Kelly (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by John Marquis (Gillingham).
Brian Wilson (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Marquis (Gillingham).
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by John Egan.
Attempt missed. Jacob Mellis (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Connor Brown.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. James Dayton replaces Danny Philliskirk.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Jacob Mellis replaces Carl Winchester.
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 3, Oldham Athletic 2. Bradley Dack (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Connor Brown.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Brennan Dickenson replaces Bradley Garmston.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Jermaine McGlashan replaces Jake Hessenthaler.
Hand ball by Bradley Dack (Gillingham).
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Gavin Hoyte.
Attempt blocked. Liam Kelly (Oldham Athletic) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by John Egan.
Booking
Jake Hessenthaler (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card.
Connor Brown (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jake Hessenthaler (Gillingham).
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by George Elokobi.
Hand ball by Liam Kelly (Oldham Athletic).
Hand ball by Josh Pritchard (Gillingham).
George Elokobi (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Marquis (Gillingham).
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Bradley Garmston.
Second Half
Second Half begins Gillingham 2, Oldham Athletic 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Gillingham 2, Oldham Athletic 2.
Attempt missed. Carl Winchester (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Carl Winchester (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Liam Kelly (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Bradley Dack (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card.