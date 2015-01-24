Gillingham 3-2 Oldham Athletic

Bradley Dack's second-half strike was decisive as Gillingham edged out Oldham Athletic to record back-to-back home wins for the first time since March.

John Marquis struck a quick-fire double to give Gills a comfortable lead.

Liam Kelly's rebound, after Danny Philliskirk's penalty was saved, made it 2-1 before Dominic Poleon dispossessed goalkeeper Stuart Nelson and slotted into an empty net to level.

Dack's deflected volley secured the hosts all three points.

Gills moved up to 16th in League One, while Oldham, who suffered their fourth defeat in six league matches, dropped to 14th.

Gillingham joint-caretaker manager Steve Lovell told BBC Radio Kent:

"With the ball I thought perhaps it wasn't our best performance in the last five games, but we worked hard defensively.

"Since John Marquis has been here he's been a model professional. He works hard, everybody can see how hard he works and deserved the two goals.

"Bradley Dack did give the penalty away and he's got to be little bit more careful in those situations."

Oldham manager Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Manchester:

"The result's a tough one to take, considering in most of the game we played very well but a couple of individual mistakes and a goal I thought should have been saved, it was disappointing coming out at the wrong end.

"I think it's always quite hostile coming to Gillingham, they've got a massive crowd but that bunch whip up behind the goal and they were quite lively.

"There was quite a few incidents that were 50-50 and I think that was the frustrating thing for both teams."