Queen of the South 0-2 Hibernian
Dylan McGeouch and Scott Robertson were on target as Hibernian secured victory at Queen of the South.
Hibs defender Liam Fontaine's first-half header was cleared off the line.
The visitors won a penalty for keeper James Atkinson's challenge on Jason Cummings and McGeouch converted.
With the visitors on top, Martin Boyle hit the post before Robertson's impressive strike ensured Hibs doubled their lead to move within two points of second-place Rangers.
Alan Stubbs' team, who lost at Palmerston Park in September, are now unbeaten in seven matches.
And the Dumfries hosts slip out of the play-off places, with Falkirk - 3-2 winners at leaders Hearts - leapfrogging them into fourth spot.
In an evenly-matched first 45 minutes of few chances, Iain Russell almost fired Queens in front in the fourth minute when his shot struck a post while Fontaine' header from a Scott Allan corner was knocked off the goal-line.
The breakthrough came on 63 minutes when Cummings was felled by Atkinson and the goalkeeper failed to make amends for his rash decision as McGeouch tucked away the spot-kick.
Boyle then struck the frame of the goal after slick interplay between Allan and McGeouch and Callum Booth hammered a long-range shot narrowly wide.
Robertson doubled the advantage in style, running on to pass and guiding a shot into the bottom corner from just outside the penalty area.
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 20AtkinsonBooked at 63mins
- 12Kidd
- 4Dowie
- 6Higgins
- 3Holt
- 18McShaneSubstituted forPickardat 82'minutes
- 17Carmichael
- 11Russell
- 8MillarBooked at 55minsSubstituted forBurnsat 77'minutes
- 19LyleSubstituted forPatonat 71'minutes
- 10Reilly
Substitutes
- 1Clark
- 2Mitchell
- 7Burns
- 15Paton
- 24Smith
- 28Pickard
- 29Dickinson
Hibernian
- 1Oxley
- 22Booth
- 4Hanlon
- 5Fontaine
- 16Stevenson
- 8Robertson
- 23McGeouch
- 10Craig
- 20AllanSubstituted forStantonat 83'minutes
- 35CummingsBooked at 30minsSubstituted forHandlingat 90+2'minutes
- 17BoyleSubstituted forForsterat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Forster
- 11Stanton
- 14Heffernan
- 19Handling
- 27Allan
- 31Perntreou
- 39Martin
- Referee:
- Calum Murray
- Attendance:
- 3,677
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen of the South 0, Hibernian 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Daniel Handling replaces Jason Cummings.
Lewis Kidd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Craig (Hibernian).
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Lewis Kidd.
Attempt missed. Callum Booth (Hibernian) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Jordan Forster replaces Martin Boyle.
Foul by Daniel Carmichael (Queen of the South).
Liam Craig (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Samuel Stanton replaces Scott Allan.
Attempt missed. Iain Russell (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Jake Pickard replaces Ian McShane.
Iain Russell (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martin Boyle (Hibernian).
Foul by Michael Paton (Queen of the South).
Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hand ball by Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Paul Burns replaces Mark Millar.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Lewis Stevenson.
Attempt blocked. Iain Russell (Queen of the South) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.
Michael Paton (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Hibernian).
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 0, Hibernian 2. Scott Robertson (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Jason Cummings (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Michael Paton replaces Derek Lyle.
Attempt missed. Callum Booth (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Martin Boyle (Hibernian) hits the right post with a right footed shot from very close range.
Foul by Andy Dowie (Queen of the South).
Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jim Atkinson (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty conceded by Jim Atkinson (Queen of the South) after a foul in the penalty area.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 0, Hibernian 1. Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Hibernian. Jason Cummings draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Lewis Kidd.
Foul by Daniel Carmichael (Queen of the South).
Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jason Cummings (Hibernian) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Jason Cummings (Hibernian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Mark Millar (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card.