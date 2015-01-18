John Carver deserves chance at Newcastle - Freddy Shepherd

John Carver began his playing career with Newcastle United in the early 1980s

Former Newcastle United chairman Freddy Shepherd wants the club's caretaker boss John Carver to be given a chance to prove he can do the job permanently.

Newcastle have failed to win any of the four games during Carver's time in charge after taking over from Alan Pardew, who joined Crystal Palace.

"It will be important to see what owner Mike Ashley decides to do," Shepherd told BBC Radio 5 live's Sportsweek.

"I would keep John there until the end of the season and see how he does."

Who is Freddy Shepherd? Shepherd was a major supporter of Sir John Hall's successful attempt to take over Newcastle in the early 1990s.He replaced Hall as chairman in 1997 before he left in 2007 after selling his stake in the club to Ashley.

Newcastle were beaten by Southampton on Saturday in the Premier League and afterwards, 50-year-old Carver urged Ashley to make a quick decision over the managerial situation at the club.

French managers Remi Garde and Christophe Galtier, German Thomas Tuchel and Derby County's former England manager Steve McClaren have been linked with the post.

"There is a long way to go yet and you have to remember that it is not John Carver's team he is managing but Alan Pardew's," said Shepherd.

"He knows the players and to bring somebody in now wouldn't help the team because I don't think they are going to buy anybody in January."

Carver, who is from Newcastle, had a spell as assistant manager at St James' Park when he joined Sir Bobby Robson's backroom staff in 1999.

And Shepherd said that the Newcastle fans "would love a Geordie manager".

He added: "I made one big mistake when Sir Bobby Robson left in 2004 - I should have tried John by giving him the job but I didn't and Graeme Souness came in."

Shepherd valued Newcastle at £200m and when asked if would ever come back, he said: "Never say never."