Birmingham City: Gary Rowett keeps team grounded - Caddis

Paul Caddis (left) celebrates his 10th goal for Birmingham City at Leeds on Saturday

Birmingham City defender Paul Caddis says their good form is down to staying grounded under new boss Gary Rowett.

Since Rowett took over in October, City have risen from 23rd to 11th in the Championship, just nine points outside the play-off places, having only narrowly stayed up last season.

"The manager keeps our feet on the ground," Caddis told BBC WM. "No win is too big and no loss is too big either.

"He's very level-headed and he's kept the dressing room like that as well."

Caddis, last-gasp hero of Blues' final-day drama at Bolton in May, scored his fifth goal of the season in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Leeds, firing home an early penalty before Luke Murphy's late equaliser.

Rousing form for the Blues under Rowett Blues have suffered just two losses in 13 games since Gary Rowett took over in October, following the club record 8-0 home defeat by Bournemouth.

Having all but erased any fears of relegation this season by lifting themselves 12 points clear of danger, Blues also remain preoccupied with events off the field.

The Championship club have been open to takeover offers for over two and a half years, while their Far East-based parent company Birmingham International Holdings Ltd are starting to feature regularly in statements from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

But, as far as day-to-day business at the club's Wast Hills training ground is concerned, Rowett's mind is fixed only on Saturday when Blues put aside their push for Championship points to host West Bromwich Albion in an FA Cup fourth round derby.

Meanwhile, Blues teenage midfielder Navid Nasseri has had his contract terminated by mutual consent.

The 18-year-old Iran Under-21 international signed a one-year deal last summer. but has made only eight appearances for the Blues development side and failed to break into the first-team squad.