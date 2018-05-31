BBC Sport - FA Cup: Bradford and Millwall charged for melee

Bradford City and Millwall have been charged by the Football Association following a melee during their FA Cup third-round replay, which City won 4-0.

A first-half foul by Lions skipper Alan Dunne caused tempers to flare between both sides and saw Bradford boss Phil Parkinson and assistant Steve Parkin sent to the stands.

The FA has charged both clubs with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

