FA Cup predictions: Lawro v Cambridge legend Dion Dublin
BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.
Lawro's opponent for FA Cup fourth-round weekend is former Cambridge United and Manchester United striker Dion Dublin.
Dublin made his name as a striker with the U's, who sold him to United for £1m in 1992. He believed that Cambridge, who are mid-table in League Two and the lowest ranked side left in the competition, had a chance against the 11-time winners. And he was right!
"Anything can happen," Dublin told BBC Sport before the game. "There is always a chance in the FA Cup, there's always a twist.
"I don't think Cambridge will win the tie, best scenario is to get a draw. Underdogs do tend to find a few extra percent against teams like Manchester United."
How right he was as the sides battled out a goalless draw in front of the BBC cameras.
|FA Cup predictions
|Result
|Lawro
|Dion
|FRIDAY
|Cambridge v Man Utd
|0-0
|0-3
|1-3/3-1*
|SATURDAY
|Blackburn v Swansea
|3-1
|0-1
|0-2
|Birmingham v West Brom
|1-2
|2-1
|1-1#
|Cardiff v Reading
|1-2
|2-1
|1-0
|Chelsea v Bradford
|2-4
|3-0
|5-0
|Derby v Chesterfield
|2-0
|2-0
|3-1
|Man City v Middlesbrough
|0-2
|2-0
|2-0
|Preston v Sheff Utd
|1-1
|2-1
|0-0#
|Southampton v Crystal Palace
|2-3
|2-0
|2-1
|Sunderland v Fulham
|0-0
|2-0
|3-1
|Tottenham v Leicester
|1-2
|1-1#
|2-2#
|Liverpool v Bolton
|0-0
|1-1^
|2-1
|SUNDAY
|Bristol City v West Ham
|0-1
|1-2
|3-1
|Aston Villa v Bournemouth
|2-1
|1-1#
|1-1#
|Brighton v Arsenal
|2-3
|0-2
|0-2
|MONDAY
|Rochdale v Stoke
|1-4
|1-1#
|1-3
* Dion specified a scoreline, but declined to pick a winner. However, he says he wants a draw.
# away team to win at home in the replay
^ home team to win away in the replay
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth ONE point. Getting the exact score correct earns THREE points.
Last week, Lawro got four correct results from 10 Premier League games, with no perfect scores.
His score of four points was beaten by comedian Seann Walsh, who picked five correct results, with one perfect score for a total of seven points.
We are keeping a record of the totals for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if all of Lawro's predictions were correct (at the bottom of the page).
|Total scores after week 22
|Lawro
|153
|Guests
|143
LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS
All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.
FRIDAY
Cambridge Utd 0-0 Man Utd
Lawro's prediction: 0-3
Dion's prediction: 3-1/1-3 (Dion specified a scoreline, but declined to pick a winner. However, he said he wanted a draw)
SATURDAY
Blackburn 3-1 Swansea
Lawro's prediction: 0-1
Dion's prediction: 0-2
Birmingham 1-2 West Brom
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
Dion's prediction: 1-1 (West Brom to win the replay)
Cardiff 1-2 Reading
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
Dion's prediction: 1-0
Chelsea 2-4 Bradford City
Lawro's prediction: 3-0
Dion's prediction: 5-0
Derby County 2-0 Chesterfield
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Dion's prediction: 3-1
Man City 0-2 Middlesbrough
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Dion's prediction: 2-0
Preston 1-1 Sheffield Utd
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
Dion's prediction: 0-0 (Sheff Utd to win the replay)
Southampton 2-3 Crystal Palace
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Dion's prediction: 2-1
Sunderland 0-0 Fulham
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Dion's prediction: 3-1
Tottenham 1-2 Leicester
Lawro's prediction: 1-1 (Leicester to win the replay)
Dion's prediction: 2-2 (Leicester to win the replay)
Liverpool 0-0 Bolton
Lawro's prediction: 1-1 (Liverpool to win the replay)
Dion's prediction: 2-1
SUNDAY
Bristol City 0-1 West Ham
Lawro's prediction: 1-2
Dion's prediction: 1-3
Aston Villa 2-1 Bournemouth
Lawro's prediction: 1-1 (Bournemouth to win the replay)
Dion's prediction: 1-1 (Bournemouth to win the replay)
Brighton 2-3 Arsenal
Lawro's prediction: 0-2
Dion's prediction: 0-2
MONDAY
Rochdale 1-4 Stoke
Lawro's prediction: 1-1 (Stoke to win the replay)
Dion's prediction: 1-3
|Lawro v Guests
|P22
|W10
|D3
|L9
|SCORE
|GUEST LEADERBOARD
|11
|Steph Houghton
|10
|Liam Fray, Rachel Riley
|8
|Death in Paradise, Roddy Doyle, Tim Henman, Olly Murs, Henning Wehn, Benedict Wong
|7
|Miles Jacobson, Ossie Ardiles, Seann Walsh
|6.95
|Lawro (average after 22 weeks)
|6
|Football Manager, Mark Wright & Karen Hauer, Steve Wilson
|5
|Joe Cole, Sarah Harding & Leon Fagbemi, Van McCann, Adil Ray
|4
|Kell Brook, Guy Mowbray
|2
|Neil Lennon, Jack O'Connell
Lawro's best score: 17 points (week seven v Ossie Ardiles)
Lawro's worst score: 2 points (week 20 v Steve Wilson)
|ARROWS DENOTE DIFFERENCE TO REAL TABLE
|POS
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PTS
|DIFF
|+/-
|1.
|Chelsea
|22
|20
|2
|0
|62
|0
|2.
|Man City
|22
|19
|3
|0
|60
|0
|3.
|Man Utd
|22
|15
|4
|3
|49
|+1
|4.
|Arsenal
|22
|13
|7
|2
|46
|+1
|5.
|Liverpool
|22
|12
|9
|1
|45
|+3
|6.
|Everton
|22
|10
|6
|6
|36
|+6
|7.
|Tottenham
|22
|7
|9
|6
|30
|-1
|8.
|Southampton
|22
|7
|7
|8
|28
|-5
|9.
|Stoke
|22
|7
|5
|10
|26
|+1
|10.
|West Ham
|22
|6
|7
|9
|25
|-3
|11.
|Newcastle
|22
|5
|9
|8
|24
|+7
|12.
|Crystal Palace
|22
|7
|3
|12
|24
|-2
|13.
|Hull
|22
|8
|0
|14
|24
|+3
|14.
|Sunderland
|22
|5
|8
|9
|23
|-7
|15.
|Aston Villa
|22
|6
|4
|12
|22
|-2
|16.
|QPR
|22
|6
|2
|14
|20
|+3
|17.
|Swansea
|22
|5
|4
|13
|19
|-8
|18.
|Burnley
|22
|5
|4
|13
|19
|-1
|19.
|Leicester
|22
|4
|3
|15
|15
|-5
|20.
|West Brom
|22
|3
|5
|14
|14
|0