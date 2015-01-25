FA Cup predictions: Lawro v Cambridge legend Dion Dublin

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.

Lawro's opponent for FA Cup fourth-round weekend is former Cambridge United and Manchester United striker Dion Dublin.

Dublin made his name as a striker with the U's, who sold him to United for £1m in 1992. He believed that Cambridge, who are mid-table in League Two and the lowest ranked side left in the competition, had a chance against the 11-time winners. And he was right!

"Anything can happen," Dublin told BBC Sport before the game. "There is always a chance in the FA Cup, there's always a twist.

"I don't think Cambridge will win the tie, best scenario is to get a draw. Underdogs do tend to find a few extra percent against teams like Manchester United."

How right he was as the sides battled out a goalless draw in front of the BBC cameras.

FA Cup predictions Result Lawro Dion FRIDAY Cambridge v Man Utd 0-0 0-3 1-3/3-1* SATURDAY Blackburn v Swansea 3-1 0-1 0-2 Birmingham v West Brom 1-2 2-1 1-1# Cardiff v Reading 1-2 2-1 1-0 Chelsea v Bradford 2-4 3-0 5-0 Derby v Chesterfield 2-0 2-0 3-1 Man City v Middlesbrough 0-2 2-0 2-0 Preston v Sheff Utd 1-1 2-1 0-0# Southampton v Crystal Palace 2-3 2-0 2-1 Sunderland v Fulham 0-0 2-0 3-1 Tottenham v Leicester 1-2 1-1# 2-2# Liverpool v Bolton 0-0 1-1^ 2-1 SUNDAY Bristol City v West Ham 0-1 1-2 3-1 Aston Villa v Bournemouth 2-1 1-1# 1-1# Brighton v Arsenal 2-3 0-2 0-2 MONDAY Rochdale v Stoke 1-4 1-1# 1-3

* Dion specified a scoreline, but declined to pick a winner. However, he says he wants a draw.

# away team to win at home in the replay

^ home team to win away in the replay

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth ONE point. Getting the exact score correct earns THREE points.

Last week, Lawro got four correct results from 10 Premier League games, with no perfect scores.

His score of four points was beaten by comedian Seann Walsh, who picked five correct results, with one perfect score for a total of seven points.

We are keeping a record of the totals for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if all of Lawro's predictions were correct (at the bottom of the page).

Total scores after week 22 Lawro 153 Guests 143

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

FRIDAY

Cambridge Utd 0-0 Man Utd

Lawro's prediction: 0-3

Dion's prediction: 3-1/1-3 (Dion specified a scoreline, but declined to pick a winner. However, he said he wanted a draw)

SATURDAY

Blackburn 3-1 Swansea

Lawro's prediction: 0-1

Dion's prediction: 0-2

Birmingham 1-2 West Brom

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Dion's prediction: 1-1 (West Brom to win the replay)

Cardiff 1-2 Reading

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Dion's prediction: 1-0

Chelsea 2-4 Bradford City

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Dion's prediction: 5-0

Derby County 2-0 Chesterfield

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Dion's prediction: 3-1

Man City 0-2 Middlesbrough

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Dion's prediction: 2-0

Preston 1-1 Sheffield Utd

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Dion's prediction: 0-0 (Sheff Utd to win the replay)

Southampton 2-3 Crystal Palace

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Dion's prediction: 2-1

Sunderland 0-0 Fulham

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Dion's prediction: 3-1

Tottenham 1-2 Leicester

Lawro's prediction: 1-1 (Leicester to win the replay)

Dion's prediction: 2-2 (Leicester to win the replay)

Liverpool 0-0 Bolton

Lawro's prediction: 1-1 (Liverpool to win the replay)

Dion's prediction: 2-1

SUNDAY

Bristol City 0-1 West Ham

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Dion's prediction: 1-3

Aston Villa 2-1 Bournemouth

Lawro's prediction: 1-1 (Bournemouth to win the replay)

Dion's prediction: 1-1 (Bournemouth to win the replay)

Brighton 2-3 Arsenal

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Dion's prediction: 0-2

MONDAY

Rochdale 1-4 Stoke

Lawro's prediction: 1-1 (Stoke to win the replay)

Dion's prediction: 1-3

Lawro v Guests P22 W10 D3 L9

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 11 Steph Houghton 10 Liam Fray, Rachel Riley 8 Death in Paradise, Roddy Doyle, Tim Henman, Olly Murs, Henning Wehn, Benedict Wong 7 Miles Jacobson, Ossie Ardiles, Seann Walsh 6.95 Lawro (average after 22 weeks) 6 Football Manager, Mark Wright & Karen Hauer, Steve Wilson 5 Joe Cole, Sarah Harding & Leon Fagbemi, Van McCann, Adil Ray 4 Kell Brook, Guy Mowbray 2 Neil Lennon, Jack O'Connell

Lawro's best score: 17 points (week seven v Ossie Ardiles)

Lawro's worst score: 2 points (week 20 v Steve Wilson)