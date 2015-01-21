Torquay United: Ex-Oxford chief Kelvin Thomas to review Gulls

Kelvin Thomas was in charge at Oxford United from 2008 to 2012

Conference side Torquay United are to undergo a club review, conducted by former Oxford chairman Kelvin Thomas.

The Gulls were relegated from the Football League last season and have dropped to 13th in the Conference after a six-game winless run in the league.

"It is well known that I have been subsidising the club for three years," said Torquay chairman Thea Bristow.

"I would like to make some changes, so that the club can grow in a more sustainable manner."

Bristow having assumed a role on the board after her husband Paul passed away.

Torquay's recent highs and lows May 2007: Relegated to conference, a new board assumes control May 2008: Lose Conference play-off semi-final to Exeter and are beaten in FA Trophy final by Ebbsfleet May 2009: Beat Cambridge United in Conference play-off final at Wembley June 2010: Benefactor Paul Bristow passes away aged 59 May 2011: Torquay are beaten by Stevenage in League Two play-off final May 2012: Torquay are beaten in League Two play-off semi-finals by Cheltenham Town April 2014: Torquay relegated to the Conference January 2015: Torquay drop to 13th in the Conference

He won a £15m lottery jackpot and joined a consortium that took the club over when they were previously relegated out of the Football League in 2007.

"It is also well known that I have no experience at running a football club and making these types of changes. So, I have made the decision to seek external help in this area," added Bristow in a statement.

"Kelvin has been highly recommended in this role and I am looking forward to working with him over the next few weeks.

"There has also been speculation in regards to additional investment or a purchase of the club.

"I can confirm that I have had talks with various parties about additional investment, but obviously nothing has been completed, and these talks will be ongoing."

The club has released several fringe players over the Christmas period while manager Chris Hargreaves indicated that many of the club's high-earning players would leave this summer.

Hargreaves has also stated that there is no money for transfers at the club.

Thomas was in charge at Oxford when they regained their Football League status in 2011 after five years in the Conference

"She [Bristow] has immense love for this club, but has found herself in a position where she feels quite lonely in her role," he said.

"Hopefully, during this initial three-week period, I will be able to use some of my experience and expertise to help her and the club.

"I will spend the next few days meeting all the staff and stakeholders, and I am excited to learn more about Torquay United."