Manchester United loan Will Keane to Sheffield Wednesday

Keane played for England at the Under-19 European Championship in 2012 and has gone on to win six Under-21 caps

Sheffield Wednesday have signed striker Will Keane on loan from Manchester United for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old made his Premier League debut as a substitute against Blackburn Rovers in December 2011.

But he has yet to feature for United since then and went on loan to Wigan and Queens Park Rangers last term.

Keane, who signed a three-year contract at Old Trafford last summer, could make his Owls debut in next Tuesday's Championship game against Birmingham.

His twin brother Michael was also with United before joining Burnley for an undisclosed fee earlier this month.