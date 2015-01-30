Bournemouth 2-0 Watford

Watford defender Gabriele Angella was sent off against Bournemouth after 28 seconds

Bournemouth moved clear at the top of the Championship with victory over a Watford side that played all but the first 28 seconds with 10 men.

Watford defender Gabriele Angella was sent off for a lunge on Callum Wilson, even though he was not the last man.

Bournemouth were awarded a penalty when Wilson was brought down by Craig Cathcart and Yann Kermorgant converted.

The Hornets responded positively but Matt Ritchie added a second after the break with an angled finish.

Bournemouth are now three points above Derby County, who travel to mid-table Cardiff City on Saturday.

Quickest sending offs David Pratt, Bashley v Chippenham, 2008 - three secondsGiuseppe Lorenzo, Bologna v Parma, 1990 - 10 secondsKevin Pressman, Sheffield Wednesday v Wolves, 2000 - 13 seconds

The task for Eddie Howe's side, who drew 1-1 with Watford at Vicarage Road in September, was made easier when Italian centre-back Angella received a straight red card after he brought down Wilson.

Watford's players protested against referee Lee Probert's decision, arguing that covering defender Cathcart was the last man.

There was less disputing the penalty Probert awarded to the Cherries just after the half-hour mark when Cathcart felled Wilson inside the box.

Kermorgant elected to go straight down the middle with the spot-kick and was relieved to see the ball go past Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes.

Ritchie effectively sealed the contest 12 minutes into the second half when he struck a low shot into the net.