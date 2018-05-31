BBC Sport - FA Cup: West Brom boss Tony Pulis relishes West Midlands tie

Pulis relishes Birmingham cup tie

West Bromwich Albion head coach Tony Pulis says he is relishing being part of the "greatest cup competition in the world".

The Baggies take on local rivals Birmingham at St Andrew's on Saturday, and Pulis is expecting the game to be a "proper cup tie".

West Brom have not been beaten in the three games since Pulis took charge of the club at the start of January.

Watch Football Focus, Saturday 24 January, 12:10 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

Available to UK users only.

