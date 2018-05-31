Cambridge United earn a lucrative FA Cup fourth round replay with Manchester United after holding them to a 0-0 draw at Abbey Stadium.

The U's, who are 75 places below Man Utd in the English league, held the visitors to just a handful of chances with Radamel Falcao missing their best opportunity.

Cambridge are in the fourth round for first time in 15 years while Manchester United have not won the trophy since 2004.