Match ends, Dundee United 2, Aberdeen 1.
Dundee United 2-1 Aberdeen
-
- From the section Football
- Daniels' header on debut gives Dons lead
- Morris nods leveller for United
- Ciftci seals League Cup final place
Nadir Ciftci delivered the decisive finish that sent Dundee United into the Scottish League Cup final.
The striker scored with six minutes remaining, his header proving to be enough to subdue Aberdeen.
United, whose Stuart Armstrong had hit the Dons' crossbar, had to come from behind, with Donervon Daniels scoring the opener just after the interval.
Callum Morris equalised with a header, setting up a tense finish between two well-matched sides.
The weight of expectation seemed to be a burden at first.
A keenly contested game had been anticipated - between two sides who are strong, assured and capable of devilish intent in attack - but the opening half was mostly restrained.
The tempo lacked an edge and so the play tended to be ponderous. It was as if both teams felt that the occasion warranted caution.
David Goodwillie, so often a decisive player in the final third, often reacted with doubt when the final pass opened up and his display was undermined by poor decision making at key moments.
Stout defending became the theme of the first half. Daniels, on loan from West Brom, was a compelling figure on his debut. Tall and powerful, he looked susceptible to pace and was often the last line of defence for Aberdeen, but every intervention was heartfelt.
When the centre-back cleared straight to Armstrong, the midfielder took a touch to carry the ball into the area, but his shot was then blocked by Daniels hurling his body at the ball.
Similar resolve was required in the United area before the interval, with Ryan McGowan blocking Peter Pawlett's shot then Sean Dillon doing the same after Goodwillie gathered the rebound and drilled an effort towards goal.
The stoicism was admirable. Quality tended to be peripheral, although Armstrong did curl one shot on goal that Simon Brown had to leap up to tip on to the crossbar.
The game was at least as even as had been expected, but greater ambition eventually allowed the two teams to be separated.
It was Aberdeen who started the second half with more impetus and attacking intent. The reward was a period of pressure in the United half and Andrew Considine eventually had an opportunity to deliver a long throw into the area.
As he prepared to deliver the ball, Derek McInnes instructed Daniels to run into the area and so the defender was in place to flick the ball over Radoslaw Cierzniak and into the far corner of the net.
Aberdeen were enlivened and Daniels soon had another effort cleared off the line. Pawlett also drew a commanding save from Cierzniak after being released by Goodwillie. Even so, United were not forlorn competitors.
A set-piece provided their opportunity to strike back and Callum Morris rose powerfully to head Gary Mackay-Steven's corner into the net. The two goalscorers were involved together in the United area moments later, when Morris blocked Daniels' shot; the two defenders then shared a handshake.
The game turned into an end-to-end contest. Cierzniak tipped Ryan Jack's shot over; Mark Reynolds cleared Ryan Dow's effort off the line; Goodwillie's downward header from close range sent the ball bouncing over the bar.
There was a relentlessness to the play, but there was still room for a moment of clarity.
When Paul Paton delivered a cross into the area, Ciftci - who had been quiet throughout - glanced a header beyond Brown's despairing reach. It was enough to seal the victory and United's passage to the cup final.
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 1Cierzniak
- 16McGowan
- 14Morris
- 5Fojut
- 2Dillon
- 6Paton
- 20Butcher
- 21TelferSubstituted forDowat 58'minutes
- 10Armstrong
- 11Mackay-Steven
- 7CiftciBooked at 66minsSubstituted forAnierat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Townsend
- 8Rankin
- 17Erskine
- 18Dow
- 22Connolly
- 26Szromnik
- 30Anier
Aberdeen
- 20Brown
- 2Logan
- 28Daniels
- 6Reynolds
- 3Considine
- 22JackBooked at 82mins
- 11Hayes
- 10McGinn
- 16PawlettBooked at 83minsSubstituted forSmithat 85'minutes
- 9Rooney
- 17Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 1Langfield
- 8Flood
- 14Smith
- 15Robson
- 19Robertson
- 23Masson
- 39Wright
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 29,608
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away13
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee United 2, Aberdeen 1.
Foul by Ryan Jack (Aberdeen).
Gary Mackay-Steven (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Henri Anier replaces Nadir Ciftci.
Foul by Ryan Jack (Aberdeen).
Nadir Ciftci (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Donervorn Daniels.
David Goodwillie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jaroslaw Fojut (Dundee United).
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Cameron Smith replaces Peter Pawlett.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 2, Aberdeen 1. Nadir Ciftci (Dundee United) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul Paton.
Booking
Peter Pawlett (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Peter Pawlett (Aberdeen).
Sean Dillon (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Ryan Jack (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Ryan Jack (Aberdeen).
Stuart Armstrong (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Callum Morris.
Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Dow (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen).
Ryan Dow (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Radoslaw Cierzniak.
Attempt saved. Ryan Jack (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
David Goodwillie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stuart Armstrong (Dundee United).
Booking
Nadir Ciftci (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card.
Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nadir Ciftci (Dundee United).
Foul by Adam Rooney (Aberdeen).
Calum Butcher (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Calum Butcher.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Callum Morris.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 1, Aberdeen 1. Callum Morris (Dundee United) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Gary Mackay-Steven.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Donervorn Daniels.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Ryan Dow replaces Charlie Telfer.
Attempt saved. Peter Pawlett (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Nadir Ciftci (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Niall McGinn (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.