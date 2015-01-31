Match ends, Hibernian 1, Raith Rovers 1.
Hibernian 1-1 Raith Rovers
Raith Rovers striker Christian Nade snatched an injury-time equaliser to punish profligate Hibernian.
A win would have lifted the Easter Road side into second place in the Championship but they could not add to Martin Boyle's finish on 47 minutes.
The same player later hit the crossbar when it looked easier to score and had an effort ruled offside.
Former Hearts player Nade connected with Ryan Conroy's floated corner to grab an unlikely share of the points.
Rovers goalkeeper David McGurn was busy throughout, the first of his saves coming from a powerful 25-yard shot from Jason Cummings.
Hibs debutant Keith Watson saw a shot blocked inside the six-yard box, Scott Robertson fired wide and Cummings sent a shot against a post as the home side piled forward.
The hosts' dominance was rewarded early in the second half when Boyle was played in by Scott Allan and he slid the ball under McGurn for his first goal for the club.
Boyle then hit the bar following McGurn's save from Cummings and was ruled offside after netting a stooping header - again from a McGurn stop, this time from Liam Craig.
However, the Hibs chances dried up in the final 15 minutes and Rovers were able to leave Easter Road with a point for the second time this season.
Line-ups
Hibernian
- 1Oxley
- 18Watson
- 5Fontaine
- 4HanlonBooked at 14mins
- 16StevensonBooked at 68mins
- 20Allan
- 8RobertsonSubstituted forHandlingat 52'minutes
- 10CraigBooked at 90mins
- 23McGeouchSubstituted forMartinat 89'minutes
- 35CummingsSubstituted forDja Djedjeat 73'minutes
- 17Boyle
Substitutes
- 6Forster
- 11Stanton
- 19Handling
- 27Allan
- 29Dja Djedje
- 30Cerny
- 39Martin
Raith Rovers
- 20McGurn
- 2Thomson
- 4Watson
- 5Hill
- 23McKeown
- 7AndersonBooked at 66minsSubstituted forConroyat 71'minutes
- 12CallachanBooked at 31mins
- 8Moon
- 19McKay
- 9StewartSubstituted forCarrickat 71'minutes
- 27Nade
Substitutes
- 1Cuthbert
- 6Fox
- 11Scott
- 14Conroy
- 16Vaughan
- 18Carrick
- 55Barr
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 9,024
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hibernian 1, Raith Rovers 1.
Booking
Liam Craig (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.
Christian Nade (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Liam Craig (Hibernian).
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 1, Raith Rovers 1. Christian Nade (Raith Rovers) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Conroy with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Lewis Stevenson.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Scott Martin replaces Dylan McGeouch.
Attempt missed. Ryan Conroy (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Franck Dja Djedje (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers).
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jason Thomson.
Daniel Handling (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Moon (Raith Rovers).
Attempt saved. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Liam Craig (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dale Carrick (Raith Rovers).
Attempt missed. Liam Fontaine (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Kevin Moon.
Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dale Carrick (Raith Rovers).
Attempt missed. Keith Watson (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Daniel Handling (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dougie Hill (Raith Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Franck Dja Djedje replaces Jason Cummings.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Ryan Conroy replaces Grant Anderson.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Dale Carrick replaces Mark Stewart.
Booking
Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian).
Barrie McKay (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Keith Watson (Hibernian) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by David McGurn.
Attempt saved. Liam Craig (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Grant Anderson (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Keith Watson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Grant Anderson (Raith Rovers).
Attempt missed. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Liam Craig (Hibernian).
Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by David McGurn.