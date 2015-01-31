Hibernian 1-1 Raith Rovers

Raith Rovers striker Christian Nade snatched an injury-time equaliser to punish profligate Hibernian.

A win would have lifted the Easter Road side into second place in the Championship but they could not add to Martin Boyle's finish on 47 minutes.

The same player later hit the crossbar when it looked easier to score and had an effort ruled offside.

Former Hearts player Nade connected with Ryan Conroy's floated corner to grab an unlikely share of the points.

Rovers goalkeeper David McGurn was busy throughout, the first of his saves coming from a powerful 25-yard shot from Jason Cummings.

Hibs debutant Keith Watson saw a shot blocked inside the six-yard box, Scott Robertson fired wide and Cummings sent a shot against a post as the home side piled forward.

The hosts' dominance was rewarded early in the second half when Boyle was played in by Scott Allan and he slid the ball under McGurn for his first goal for the club.

Boyle then hit the bar following McGurn's save from Cummings and was ruled offside after netting a stooping header - again from a McGurn stop, this time from Liam Craig.

However, the Hibs chances dried up in the final 15 minutes and Rovers were able to leave Easter Road with a point for the second time this season.