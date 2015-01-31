Hibernian 1-1 Raith Rovers

Scottish Championship
Hibernian1Raith Rovers1

Raith Rovers striker Christian Nade snatched an injury-time equaliser to punish profligate Hibernian.

A win would have lifted the Easter Road side into second place in the Championship but they could not add to Martin Boyle's finish on 47 minutes.

The same player later hit the crossbar when it looked easier to score and had an effort ruled offside.

Former Hearts player Nade connected with Ryan Conroy's floated corner to grab an unlikely share of the points.

Rovers goalkeeper David McGurn was busy throughout, the first of his saves coming from a powerful 25-yard shot from Jason Cummings.

Hibs debutant Keith Watson saw a shot blocked inside the six-yard box, Scott Robertson fired wide and Cummings sent a shot against a post as the home side piled forward.

The hosts' dominance was rewarded early in the second half when Boyle was played in by Scott Allan and he slid the ball under McGurn for his first goal for the club.

Boyle then hit the bar following McGurn's save from Cummings and was ruled offside after netting a stooping header - again from a McGurn stop, this time from Liam Craig.

However, the Hibs chances dried up in the final 15 minutes and Rovers were able to leave Easter Road with a point for the second time this season.

Line-ups

Hibernian

  • 1Oxley
  • 18Watson
  • 5Fontaine
  • 4HanlonBooked at 14mins
  • 16StevensonBooked at 68mins
  • 20Allan
  • 8RobertsonSubstituted forHandlingat 52'minutes
  • 10CraigBooked at 90mins
  • 23McGeouchSubstituted forMartinat 89'minutes
  • 35CummingsSubstituted forDja Djedjeat 73'minutes
  • 17Boyle

Substitutes

  • 6Forster
  • 11Stanton
  • 19Handling
  • 27Allan
  • 29Dja Djedje
  • 30Cerny
  • 39Martin

Raith Rovers

  • 20McGurn
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Watson
  • 5Hill
  • 23McKeown
  • 7AndersonBooked at 66minsSubstituted forConroyat 71'minutes
  • 12CallachanBooked at 31mins
  • 8Moon
  • 19McKay
  • 9StewartSubstituted forCarrickat 71'minutes
  • 27Nade

Substitutes

  • 1Cuthbert
  • 6Fox
  • 11Scott
  • 14Conroy
  • 16Vaughan
  • 18Carrick
  • 55Barr
Referee:
Euan Anderson
Attendance:
9,024

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home25
Away6
Shots on Target
Home12
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Hibernian 1, Raith Rovers 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hibernian 1, Raith Rovers 1.

Booking

Liam Craig (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.

Christian Nade (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Liam Craig (Hibernian).

Goal!

Goal! Hibernian 1, Raith Rovers 1. Christian Nade (Raith Rovers) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Conroy with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Lewis Stevenson.

Substitution

Substitution, Hibernian. Scott Martin replaces Dylan McGeouch.

Attempt missed. Ryan Conroy (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Franck Dja Djedje (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers).

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jason Thomson.

Daniel Handling (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Moon (Raith Rovers).

Attempt saved. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Liam Craig (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dale Carrick (Raith Rovers).

Attempt missed. Liam Fontaine (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Kevin Moon.

Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dale Carrick (Raith Rovers).

Attempt missed. Keith Watson (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Daniel Handling (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dougie Hill (Raith Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Hibernian. Franck Dja Djedje replaces Jason Cummings.

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Ryan Conroy replaces Grant Anderson.

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Dale Carrick replaces Mark Stewart.

Booking

Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian).

Barrie McKay (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Keith Watson (Hibernian) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by David McGurn.

Attempt saved. Liam Craig (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Booking

Grant Anderson (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Keith Watson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Grant Anderson (Raith Rovers).

Attempt missed. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Liam Craig (Hibernian).

Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by David McGurn.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts22183158144457
2Rangers20132542202241
3Hibernian23117545232240
4Queen of Sth22106640271336
5Falkirk239863432235
6Raith Rovers228592438-1429
7Dumbarton2365122654-2823
8Cowdenbeath2243151953-3415
9Alloa2235141735-1814
10Livingston2144132332-911
Top Stories