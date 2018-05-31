Blackburn go 3-1 up against Swansea as Craig Conway's shot from distance trickles under Lukasz Fabianski and into the net.

It went from bad to worse for the Premier League side as Gylfi Sigurdsson was sent off late on, leaving the Swans with nine men after Kyle Bartley's early red card.

Championship side Blackburn are the first side to book their place in the fifth round.

Available to UK users only.

See all of Saturday's FA Cup goals on the BBC Sport website from 17:15 GMT.