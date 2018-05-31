BBC Sport - FA Cup: Southampton 2-3 Crystal Palace highlights

Southampton 2-3 Crystal Palace

Watch highlights as Crystal Palace secure an FA Cup fifth round place with an entertaining 3-2 win at Southampton.

Graziano Pelle fired Saints ahead before Marouane Chamakh equalised for Palace,. A Scott Dann own goal put the home team in the lead again, but Yaya Sanogo hit back for the Eagles before Chamakh sealed victory with his second.

Watch highlights from the FA Cup fourth round here.

Top videos

Video

Southampton 2-3 Crystal Palace

Video

Highlights: Mexico 0-0 Wales

Video

Player's epic journey pays off at French Open

  • From the section Tennis
Audio

5 live Sport

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Easy' decision to play for Scotland - McTominay

Video

Watch: Klopp joins fans' defiant song after final defeat

Video

England have got to be smarter - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'It's like a family' - Playing for Panjab FA

Top Stories