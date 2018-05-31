BBC Sport - FA Cup: Chelsea 2-4 Bradford highlights

Chelsea 2-4 Bradford

  • From the section FA Cup

Watch highlights as League One Bradford stun Premier League leaders Chelsea by fighting back from two goals down to earn one of the biggest shocks in FA Cup history with a 4-2 victory in the fourth round at Stamford Bridge.

Gary Cahill and Ramires scored in the first half to put Jose Mourinho's men in control, but Jon Stead, Filipe Morais, Andy Halliday and Mark Yeates wrote themselves in to Bantams folklore with the goals to secure a famous win for the visitors.

Watch all the FA Cup fourth round highlights here

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories