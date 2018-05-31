BBC Sport - West Ham United's Stewart Downing revelling in central role
Downing revelling in central role
Stewart Downing says he is "really enjoying" playing a more central role in an improved West Ham United side.
Downing, who previously played on the wing, has scored five and provided seven assists in the Premier League following a switch to the tip of Sam Allardyce's diamond formation.
The Hammers' FA Cup fourth-round tie with Bristol City is live on BBC One, 5 live and the BBC Sport website from 1.30pm on Sunday.