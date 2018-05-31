BBC Sport - FA Cup: Derby 2-0 Chesterfield highlights

Derby 2-0 Chesterfield

  FA Cup

Darren Bent's first goal for Derby sets up victory against a spirited Chesterfield side in a gripping FA Cup fourth round tie.

Bent, on loan from Aston Villa, opened the scoring for Steve McClaren's Championship promotion chasers with a close-range first-half header.

But the League One visitors dominated possession and wasted several good chances after that. Will Hughes secured Derby's fifth round place with a late solo goal.

