Scott McDonald: Striker leaves Millwall as contract is cancelled

Scott McDonald celebrates what proved to be his final Millwall goal against Bradford City in the FA Cup

Millwall striker Scott McDonald has had his contract cancelled by the club to enable him to find a new team.

The 31-year-old Australian in July 2013 after cancelling his contract at Middlesbrough by mutual consent.

The former Celtic forward scored six goals in 60 games for the Lions, netting for the final time in the 3-3 FA Cup draw with Bradford on 3 January.

McDonald's contract at Millwall was due to expire this summer.