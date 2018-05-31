Reading beat Championship rivals Cardiff City 2-1 at the Cardiff City Stadium to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Bluebirds took the lead through a Kenwyne Jones header in the 25th minute. But second-half goals from Oliver Norwood and Wales international Hal Robson-Kanu turned the match around for Reading.

You can watch all of Saturday's FA Cup highlights here.

Available to UK users only.