BBC Sport - FA Cup: The best goals scored in round four on Saturday

  • From the section FA Cup

Watch the best goals scored in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

Two of Bradford's amazing four-goal haul at Chelsea feature, along with a long range effort from Swansea's Gylfi Sigurdsson, a sublime Paul Gallagher free-kick for Preston North End and a superb Crystal Palace counter attack at Southampton.

If you have missed any of the action from round four you catch-up with all the highlights here.

Saturday's best FA Cup goals

