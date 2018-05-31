BBC Sport - FA Cup: The best goals scored in round four on Saturday
Watch the best goals scored in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.
Two of Bradford's amazing four-goal haul at Chelsea feature, along with a long range effort from Swansea's Gylfi Sigurdsson, a sublime Paul Gallagher free-kick for Preston North End and a superb Crystal Palace counter attack at Southampton.
