Bradford City manager snubs premature Mourinho handshake

Bradford City manager Phil Parkinson refused to shake Jose Mourinho's hand before full-time because he wanted to "see the game through".

The Chelsea boss approached Parkinson towards the end of Bradford's 4-2 FA Cup fourth-round win at Stamford Bridge.

But Parkinson snubbed the gesture as there were still three-and-a-half minutes left in the match.

The pair eventually shook hands in the Bradford dressing room after the game.

Parkinson, whose League One side trailed 2-0 after 38 minutes, said: "Mourinho came over to shake hands.

"But at that point there were still three and a half minutes left and I wasn't getting drawn into that."

Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert and former assistant Roy Keane snubbed Mourinho when he tried to shake their hand before full-time in a match last September.

Parkinson says he did not want to tempt fate with Chelsea's "world-class players on the pitch".

Mourinho brought on Eden Hazard, Cesc Fabregas and Willian with the score at 2-2.

Media playback is not supported on this device Beating Chelsea surreal - Parkinson

Speaking in his post-match press conference Parkinson added: "You know that if Chelsea got one goal back even at that late stage, and with their world-class players on the pitch, they could easily have got a second so we wanted to concentrate on what we had to do and see the game through.

"Mourinho came in the dressing room afterwards and shook everyone's hands - crediting the lads for their performances, which I thought was a real touch of class."

Goalscorer Andy Halliday says Bradford City's win was "ridiculous".

The Premier League leaders were 2-0 ahead before half-time, but Jon Stead sparked a revival that ended in a 4-2 win for the Bantams.

Filipe Morais equalised before Halliday put the Bantams ahead, with Mark Yeates sealing victory.

"It's the best day of my life so far - that was just ridiculous," said 23-year-old Halliday.

"Not a lot of teams can show the character to come from 2-0 down at Stamford Bridge and I'm sure a lot of people wrote us off at that point."

The Scottish midfielder joined on loan from Middlesbrough in October before agreeing to make the move permanent before Saturday's game.

Bradford's astonishing result came on the same day that Halliday's old side knocked out Manchester City, but it was Cambridge United's draw with Manchester United 24 hours earlier that inspired the West Yorkshire outfit.

"That's the FA Cup, there are few competitions in the world that can rival it," Halliday added.

"We watched the Cambridge v Man United game in the hotel, and if that doesn't give you confidence then nothing will."

Bradford reaction on social media

Bradford winger Andy Halliday: Am I gonna wake up soon? Words don't come close, best feeling I've ever had! Football is crazy.

Bradford midfielder Gary Liddle: Wow that still hasn't sunk in! What a day... 2-0 down. Fans during and after game were unbelievable #everywherewego

Bradford City: Jose Mourinho has just been in an ecstatic away dressing room to congratulate every City player and staff member. A real touch of class.

Bradford City: "IT'S THE BRADFORD BOYS MAKING ALL THE NOISE, EVERYWHERE WE GO!!!"