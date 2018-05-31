BBC Sport - FA Cup: Aston Villa 2-1 Bournemouth highlights
Aston Villa 2-1 Bournemouth
Aston Villa progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup after a 2-1 win at home against Bournemouth.
The hosts took the lead through Carles Gil, making his full debut for the club, with Andreas Weimann stabbing home a volley from close range to seal the victory.
Callum Wilson pulled a goal back for the visitors in injury time but it will be Aston Villa who face a fifth round tie in February.
