Aston Villa progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup after a 2-1 win at home against Bournemouth.

The hosts took the lead through Carles Gil, making his full debut for the club, with Andreas Weimann stabbing home a volley from close range to seal the victory.

Callum Wilson pulled a goal back for the visitors in injury time but it will be Aston Villa who face a fifth round tie in February.

