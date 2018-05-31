BBC Sport - FA Cup archive: Chelsea stun Liverpool in 1997 comeback

Chelsea stun Liverpool in 1997

  • From the section FA Cup

Ruud Gullit's Chelsea scored four second-half goals to overturn a 2-0 deficit against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in the fourth round of the FA Cup in 1997.

Strikers Robbie Fowler and Stan Collymore put the Reds ahead, before substitute Mark Hughes scored and Gianfranco Zola fired in a brilliant equaliser.

Two goals from Gianluca Vialli then won the match for the Blues, who would go on to lift the trophy that season.

Watch more classic FA Cup match edits here.

Top Stories