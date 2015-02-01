Olivier Giroud followed up his goal at Manchester City two weeks ago with Arsenal's opener against Aston Villa

Arsenal score five for the first time this season

Gunners level with Southampton on 42 points

Bellerin's goal is his first in professional football

Villa have now gone six league games without a goal

Arsenal moved above Tottenham to fifth in the Premier League courtesy of an emphatic victory over struggling Aston Villa.

The Gunners dominated and took the lead when Olivier Giroud collected Mesut Ozil's neat flick and finished well.

Santi Cazorla's shot struck the post before well-taken finishes from Ozil and Theo Walcott made it 3-0.

Giroud hit the bar with a header before Cazorla fired home a penalty and Hector Bellerin made it 5-0 from 30 yards out.

MOTD2 analysis Martin Keown: "There were many calls for Arsenal to sign a new defensive midfielder before this transfer window opened but, in the last few weeks, they have found a new way to win without needing new players to do it." Read more: 'How Arsenal became more solid without a signing'

It is the first time Arsenal have hit five goals in a match this season and completes a hat-trick of successive league victories for Arsene Wenger's side.

The Gunners have now claimed 19 points out of a possible 24, have not conceded in their last three league games and, with significant players returning from injury, are in a strong position to make a push for a 19th successive top-four finish.

Media playback is not supported on this device Arsenal 5-0 Aston Villa: Wenger praises scoring technique

Even without injured leading scorer Alexis Sanchez, the home side had too much quality for Villa.

Ozil, starting his first league game since October following a knee injury, was lively, producing a deft flick to set up Giroud for the first goal eight minutes into the first half.

He then collected a pass from the French striker and finished low into the corner of the net in the early stages of the second half.

Villa's bogeyman All four of the goals Mesut Ozil has been involved in this Premier League season have been against Aston Villa (two goals, two assists).

Walcott also continued his rehabilitation in impressive fashion, adding to his goal in the FA Cup win at Brighton last week with a curling finish from inside the box.

And Cazorla capped off another fine display by firing a penalty through the grasp of Villa goalkeeper Brad Guzan, who had fouled substitute Chuba Akpom.

Bellerin has been quietly establishing himself as an effective full-back in recent weeks and his low, driven goal from more than 30 yards out in stoppage time was arguably the pick of the bunch.

Media playback is not supported on this device Lambert upset by Villa 'capitulation'

Villa have a decent record at the Emirates, having claimed three wins at the ground, including a 3-1 victory on the opening day of last season, but they are a team woefully short of goals and confidence.

Paul Lambert's side have now gone eight league games without a win, six top-flight matches without a goal and remain just three points above the relegation zone.

They had one superb chance with the score at 1-0, but David Ospina saved Andreas Weimann's close-range header.

And by the time Gabriel Agbonlahor and new signing Scott Sinclair were introduced from the bench midway through the second half, the game was already lost.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger: "It was positive because we kept a clean sheet. We know we can score goals. We needed to be patient because they tried to stop us going forward. With time going on we had a chance to play through their lines and that made the difference.

"You cannot fault anyone's performance. Mesut [Ozil] did well. It takes a while to get that sharpness back.

"We had a rigorous attitude defensively. Even at 4-0, 5-0 up people were willing to work back. We want to play collectively and offensively to the end."

Arsenal have only lost once, to Manchester United, in 29 home matches in the Premier League

Olivier Giroud's goal is his eighth of the season for Arsenal

Mesut Ozil scored for the second-successive game, having also netted against Brighton in the FA Cup

Santi Cazorla now has six goals in his last 10 games for Arsenal