Southampton 0-1 Swansea City

Jonjo Shelvey's goal was his second in the league this season

Swansea win at Southampton for first time in 62 years

Saints suffer first Premier League defeat in seven

Bertrand receives straight red card late on

Swansea captain Williams clears off line twice from Mane

Jonjo Shelvey's stunning 25-yard strike fired Swansea City to a hard-fought Premier League victory at Southampton.

The midfielder had already hit the post before he drilled powerfully beyond Fraser Forster in the 83rd minute.

Media playback is not supported on this device Southampton manager Ronald Koeman will appeal red card

The hosts struggled to carve out chances throughout and their frustration told when Ryan Bertrand saw red for a late lunge on Modou Barrow.

The defeat sees Saints miss the chance to displace Manchester United in third, while Swansea climb one place to ninth.

Both teams came into the St Mary's contest with a point to prove after FA Cup exits and it was Ronald Koeman's side who looked most determined to make amends early on.

They almost made the breakthrough when James Ward-Prowse, fresh from signing a contract extension, saw his shot from a Nathaniel Clyne cross saved by the right boot of Lukasz Fabianski.

England right-back Clyne, who was the subject of reports linking him with a transfer to Manchester United, looked bright throughout the game.

Swansea end 62-year wait Swansea's win at Southampton was their first since a 4-1 success in March 1953, when the club was still known as Swansea Town. They would not become Swansea City until 1969.

Midfielder Jack Cork, who left St Mary's to join Swansea on Friday, signed too late to be thrown straight into a meeting with his former employers.

Swansea boss Garry Monk was also without the suspended Gylfi Sigurdsson, leaving the visitors shorn of creativity in the final third, but Bafetimbi Gomis did his best to provide the spark for the Swans with a lovely take and first-time shot that flashed just wide after 13 minutes.

The Saints remained dominant in possession as the match moved into the second period, with Fabianski only lightly employed to keep out a clutch of Ward-Prowse efforts.

Media playback is not supported on this device Monk praises Swansea tactics

As with Gomis's chance in the first half, Swansea nearly sucker-punched Saints when Shelvey's low drive from distance came back off the post with Forster beaten.

But Shelvey made no mistake when presented with a shooting chance with seven minutes remaining, lashing a brilliant strike beyond Forster.

Southampton surged forward in search of an equaliser but were thwarted by Swans captain Ashley Williams, who twice cleared off the line from substitute Sadio Mane.

Home hopes were finally extinguished with the 89th-minute dismissal of Bertrand, who went in heavily on Barrow, leaving the young forward to be taken off on a stretcher.

Southampton manager Ronald Koeman: "We are very frustrated. I think the most lucky team won today.

"We created chances, had a lot of possession, pressed them, but then you have to score. Maybe in the second half we lost a bit of control and that is a pity because we didn't deserve to lose today."

On Bertrand's sending-off: "In my opinion it is not a red card. The sanction is too heavy. If we can appeal then we will."

Swansea manager Garry Monk: "We could have done better in the first half, but at half-time I said 'let's get through this quarter of an hour and they will get frustrated and we will get our chances'. We thoroughly deserved the three points. Jonjo's goal deserved to win any match."

On Bertrand red and Barrow injury: "I thought it was a bad tackle, but a red card? I'm not so sure. Mo is not one who stays down. We will assess him in the morning but he is a young player and I think it was more the shock of the challenge. He will be fine I think."

Ashley Williams heads off the line from Sadio Mane. Seconds later he hacked away the follow-up

Ryan Bertrand clashes with the Swansea bench after his tackle on Modou Barrow

James Ward-Prowse was one of Saints' best performers in the week he signed a new contact

Marvin Emnes lasted just 16 minutes before being forced off with a hamstring injury

Swansea boss Garry Monk spent eight years as a player at Southampton but only made 13 appearances