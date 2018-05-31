BBC Sport - FA Cup gives Rochdale chance to dream - Keith Hill
- From the section Football
Rochdale manager Keith Hill is hoping for more positive exposure for his club as they prepare to take on Stoke in the FA Cup fourth round.
The League One side beat Nottingham Forest from the Championship in the third round and are now looking for a Premier League scalp.
Hill and his players feel that it will come down to who "wants it more" when they meet at Spotland on Monday night.
