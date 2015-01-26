Rangers: Rino Gattuso wants return to Ibrox as manager

Rino Gattuso returned to Ibrox on Sunday for Fernando Ricksen's tribute match

Former Italy midfielder Rino Gattuso wants to be Rangers manager one day.

Current Rangers team boss Kenny McDowall is working his 12-month notice having handed in his resignation.

And 37-year-old Gattuso, who spent a season with Rangers as a player, this month applied unsuccessfully for the vacancy at Hamilton Academical.

"My dream is to maybe one day to have the chance to work for this club," he said after attending a tribute match for former defender Fernando Ricksen.

"I played today, but manager is a different job. I am sure 100% that this is a big club."

Gattuso did not wish to comment on his application to manage Accies after Alex Neil's switch to Norwich City.

Hamilton last week appointed former captain Martin Canning as player-manager and insisted that they had already decided they wanted the defender to succeed Neil before they received expressions of interest from the Italian among others.

Fernando Ricksen was lifted by former Rangers team-mates on a lap of honour

Gattuso joined Rangers from Perugia in 1997 but fell out of favour when Walter Smith was succeeded as manager by Dick Advocaat, who sold him to Serie A newcomers Salernitana.

However, the former midfielder, who went on to play for AC Milan and Sion as well as winning 73 caps for his country, still has much affection for the Glasgow club.

And, having already managed Sion, Palermo and OFI Crete, Gattuso admitted he would like to take charge at Ibrox.

He said he was delighted to return for the match for former Netherlands international Ricksen, who is battling Motor Neuron Disease, and was also concerned about Rangers' current financial problems and falling gates.

"When I see Rangers with 10-20,000 supporters, it is no good for the team and I hope many more come to the stadium," Gattuso told BBC Scotland after the match in front of a crowd of 41,000.

"For Fernando, it was a big day. Ibrox when full is a fantastic atmosphere - an unbelievable day. He is very happy to come here today.

"It is a big memory to start here as a teenager. It is a fantastic day because I like this stadium, I like these people, these supporters.

"The club at this moment is not in a good condition, but I want the best for this club."