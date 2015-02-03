Match ends, Manchester United 3, Cambridge United 0.
Manchester United 3-0 Cambridge United
- Man Utd XI cost £231m, Cambridge's cost £0
- Cambridge 79 places below their hosts
- Van Gaal's side lost just one in last 16
- Red Devils play Preston in fifth round
Manchester United survived an early scare to beat League Two Cambridge United and set up an FA Cup fifth-round trip to Preston North End.
Striker Tom Elliott should have given Cambridge a shock lead in the replay but shot against a post after a Daley Blind error within the first minute.
Louis van Gaal's side took the lead through Juan Mata's close-range finish before Marcos Rojo headed in a second.
James Wilson's 18-yard low strike sealed the win for the dominant hosts.
They will travel to Deepdale on 16 February to face League One promotion hopefuls Preston for the first time since 1972, after North End beat Sheffield United 3-1 on Tuesday, The tie will be broadcast live on BBC One.
Cambridge defied the odds to hold their Premier League opponents to a 0-0 draw at the Abbey Stadium but, with the exception of the first minute, they never looked capable of causing another upset.
The lower league side were shown the ultimate respect as Van Gaal named a strong side, with the 13-times Premier League winners' starting line-up costing £231m compared to Cambridge's, which was made up of 10 free transfers and a loan signing.
The League Two side, 14th in the table and 79 places below Manchester United, are estimated to have earned £1m from Tuesday's tie and were cheered on by more than 6,600 travelling fans among the 74,511 spectators inside Old Trafford.
And, after a 20-minute delay to kick-off because of traffic problems, they almost stunned Old Trafford in the first minute as Elliott curled against the post, after being sent through on goal by Blind's misplaced pass.
Van Gaal's men started to dominate as they got the ball to wide men Wayne Rooney and Angel Di Maria as often as possible. They were rewarded when Mata prodded in the opener, via the crossbar, after Marouane Fellaini headed down Di Maria's left-wing cross.
The visitors were up against it now and went 2-0 down before the break when Rojo headed in Robin van Persie's deft chip for his first United goal.
The home side continued to control proceedings after the break as Van Persie skied over from close range, before the Dutchman was denied by goalkeeper Chris Dunn.
It was damage limitation for a tiring Cambridge and Dunn was beaten again by substitute Wilson's low shot from the edge of the penalty area, although Cameron McGeehan did flash a shot wide in injury time for the valiant visitors.
Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal:
"Cambridge have played very well, a very organised team and with the mentality that was superb. The fans were fantastic from Cambridge United.
"Every club in the FA Cup wants to win, we also. We have to beat Preston and that will not be easy, they won away against a cup fighter like Sheffield United, so it will be difficult for us to win in Preston North End.
"For the club, the fans and the coach and my staff, we want to win a title this year. The biggest chance is the FA Cup, but we still have to win four games to do that.
Cambridge manager Richard Money:
"I was really pleased with them second half. To come in 2-0 down and play with purpose and control is not easy but we did that.
"We gave the ball away too cheaply in the first half. But I couldn't fault them for their organisation and work ethic.
"I said at half time 'What's the worst that can happen? You get battered? But so what. So go and show what you can do.'"
Line-ups
Man Utd
- 1de Gea
- 33McNair
- 12Smalling
- 6Evans
- 5RojoSubstituted forYoungat 81'minutes
- 17Blind
- 10Rooney
- 7Di MaríaSubstituted forHerreraat 71'minutes
- 8Mata
- 31Fellaini
- 20van PersieSubstituted forWilsonat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Jones
- 9Falcao
- 18Young
- 21Herrera
- 25A Valencia
- 32Valdés
- 49Wilson
Cambridge
- 1Dunn
- 2Tait
- 18NelsonSubstituted forMillerat 87'minutes
- 4Coulson
- 3Taylor
- 7Donaldson
- 20McGeehan
- 8Champion
- 22ChadwickSubstituted forMorrisseyat 51'minutes
- 10Elliott
- 15SimpsonSubstituted forKaikaiat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Miller
- 13Norris
- 19Ball
- 23Morrissey
- 24Gaffney
- 27Taylor
- 31Kaikai
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
- Attendance:
- 74,511
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home12
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 3, Cambridge United 0.
Attempt missed. Cameron McGeehan (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Elliott with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Tom Elliott (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Donaldson with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Ian Miller replaces Michael Nelson.
Foul by Patrick McNair (Manchester United).
Greg Taylor (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt blocked. Ashley Young (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marouane Fellaini.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Ashley Young replaces Marcos Rojo.
Attempt missed. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Juan Mata following a corner.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Michael Nelson.
Attempt missed. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Patrick McNair with a cross.
Attempt missed. Patrick McNair (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Richard Tait (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Greg Taylor with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 3, Cambridge United 0. James Wilson (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ander Herrera.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Ander Herrera replaces Ángel Di María.
Offside, Cambridge United. Ryan Donaldson tries a through ball, but Tom Elliott is caught offside.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Tom Champion.
Attempt blocked. Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Chris Dunn.
Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by James Wilson.
Hand ball by Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United).
Hand ball by Ángel Di María (Manchester United).
Attempt missed. Sullay Kaikai (Cambridge United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Michael Nelson.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. James Wilson replaces Robin van Persie.
Attempt missed. Gearoid Morrissey (Cambridge United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Elliott with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Robin van Persie (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a through ball.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Patrick McNair.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Sullay Kaikai replaces Robbie Simpson.
Chris Smalling (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Elliott (Cambridge United).
Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Manchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Greg Taylor.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Michael Nelson.
Attempt saved. Robbie Simpson (Cambridge United) header from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Champion.
Attempt missed. Robin van Persie (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high.
Attempt saved. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Robin van Persie (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wayne Rooney with a cross following a corner.