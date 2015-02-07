Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 4, Real Madrid 0.
Atletico Madrid 4-0 Real Madrid
La Liga leaders Real Madrid suffered their heaviest defeat in over four years as reigning champions Atletico Madrid overpowered them in a scintillating derby.
Injury-hit Real were forced to name a makeshift defence for the short trip to the Vicente Calderon - and it was easily exposed by Atletico's ruthless attack.
Quick-fire goals from Tiago and Saul Niguez put Atletico in command at the break, before second-half strikes from Antoine Griezmann and Mario Mandzukic sealed Real's worst loss since a 5-0 mauling by arch-rivals Barcelona in November 2010.
Atletico's players jubilantly celebrated with their supporters at the final whistle after extending their unbeaten run against Real to a sixth game.
And, perhaps more importantly, the win also reignited their hopes of retaining La Liga.
Los Rojiblancos would have fallen 10 points behind their neighbours with a defeat, but instead moved level with second-placed Barcelona.
Real still hold a four-point advantage over the pair, although Barca can cut that gap when they travel to Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.
|Atletico's recent run versus Real
|Result
|Date
|Venue
|Competition
|Real 2-2 Atletico
|15 January, 2015
|Santiago Bernabeu
|Copa del Rey
|Atletico 2-0 Real
|7 January, 2015
|Vicente Calderon
|Copa del Rey
|Real 1-2 Atletico
|13 September, 2014
|Santiago Bernabeu
|La Liga
|Atletico 1-0 Real
|22 August, 2014
|Vicente Calderon
|Spanish Super Cup
|Real 1-1 Atletico
|19 August, 2014
|Santiago Bernabeu
|Spanish Super Cup
|Real 4-1 Atletico (aet)
|24 May, 2014
|Estadio da Luz, Lisbon
|Champions League final
Los Merengues coach Carlo Ancelotti looked furious at the final whistle after a limp performance from the European champions, who only registered one shot on target.
The Italian welcomed back Cristiano Ronaldo following a two-match suspension, but the Ballon d'Or winner barely figured as Atletico took advantage of an away defence missing injured centre-backs Sergio Ramos and Pepe, along with suspended left-back Marcelo.
Atletico dominated from the first whistle and deservedly led when Portugal midfielder Tiago drilled in a low shot which Real keeper Iker Casillas failed to hold.
Substitute Saul, an early replacement for the injured Koke, doubled the lead four minutes later with a spectacular overhead kick.
Slack defending allowed France attacker Griezmann to poke in from close range after the break, before Croatia striker Mandzukic's late diving header sealed a memorable win.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 1Moyá Rumbo
- 20Torres Belén
- 23Miranda
- 2GodínBooked at 54mins
- 3Siqueira
- 10TuranBooked at 49mins
- 14Fernández ArenasBooked at 45mins
- 5Cardoso Mendes
- 6KokeSubstituted forSaúlat 10'minutesSubstituted forGarcia Escuderoat 71'minutesBooked at 52mins
- 9MandzukicBooked at 82mins
- 7GriezmannSubstituted forTorresat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Suárez
- 8Garcia Escudero
- 13Oblak
- 17Saúl
- 18Gámez
- 19Torres
- 24Giménez de Vargas
Real Madrid
- 1Casillas
- 15Carvajal
- 2Varane
- 18Nacho
- 5da Silva Coentrão
- 6KhediraSubstituted forRodríguez Ruizat 45'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 8KroosBooked at 29mins
- 23IscoSubstituted forIllarramendiat 68'minutes
- 11Bale
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forJavier Hernándezat 73'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 13Navas
- 14Javier Hernández
- 16Borges
- 17Arbeloa
- 20Rodríguez Ruiz
- 24Illarramendi
- 34Llorente
- Referee:
- David Fernández Borbalán
- Attendance:
- 53,063
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 4, Real Madrid 0.
Attempt missed. Mario Mandzukic (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Arda Turan with a cross.
Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid).
Gabi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Raúl García (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Atlético de Madrid 4, Real Madrid 0. Mario Mandzukic (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fernando Torres with a cross.
Foul by Fábio Coentrão (Real Madrid).
Raúl García (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jesé (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raúl García (Atlético de Madrid).
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Mario Mandzukic (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Mario Mandzukic (Atlético de Madrid).
Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid).
Juanfran (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Moyá.
Attempt saved. Asier Illarramendi (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Mario Mandzukic.
Attempt blocked. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Tiago.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Fernando Torres replaces Antoine Griezmann.
Attempt missed. Raúl García (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gabi.
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Mario Mandzukic (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Javier Hernández replaces Karim Benzema.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Gabi tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Raúl García replaces Saúl Ñíguez because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Tiago (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Arda Turan.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Asier Illarramendi replaces Isco.
Goal!
Goal! Atlético de Madrid 3, Real Madrid 0. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Saúl Ñíguez with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
Attempt saved. Tiago (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Juanfran with a cross.
Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).
Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Juanfran with a cross.