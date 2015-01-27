Victor Valdes delivers 'brilliant' speech before Man Utd debut

Victor Valdes made over 500 appearances for Barcelona before leaving the club last summer

Victor Valdes took a team talk before his first ever game for Manchester United - and left his fellow players in awe.

The 32-year-old Spain goalkeeper gave the Under-21 squad an insight into the motivational techniques of his former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola.

Under-21 boss Warren Joyce said Valdes delivered a "brilliant" speech.

Valdes was preparing to compete in his first game since recovering from a serious knee injury.

He played for United's Under-21 side in a 2-1 win over Liverpool at Leigh Sports Village on Monday.

Valdes asked Joyce to play a video that told the story of veteran American athlete Dick Hoyt.

For decades, Hoyt has pushed his quadriplegic son Rick in specially adapted wheelchairs while contesting marathons, triathlons and other endurance events.

"The lads are in the room listening to this," said Joyce. "It was unbelievable.

"I was going to do something but Victor said 'Guardiola used to do this'.

"He's a very humble guy and a model professional."

Valdes is still to make his first-team debut after joining United on a free transfer earlier this month.