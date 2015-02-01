Premier League predictions: Lawro v DJ & producer Mark Ronson

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.

Lawro's opponent for this weekend's Premier League fixtures is DJ, musician and producer Mark Ronson.

Ronson is currently at number one in the UK single and album charts, and his team Chelsea also occupy top spot in the Premier League table.

The London-born star insists he is no glory-hunter, explaining: "My interest in football and Chelsea goes back to before I was born.

"My dad is a lifelong Chelsea fan so I'm sure he took my mum to games when she was pregnant with me.

"I went to a lot of Chelsea matches as a boy, then moved to the United States when I was eight, but I feel like I have been with Chelsea since they were in the rough, in the Kerry Dixon years in the 1980s - if anyone wants to talk to me about being a fair-weather fan, I have that.

"The time I went to the most matches was during the era of Dennis Wise, Gianluca Vialli and Gianfranco Zola at the end of the 1990s.

"To be honest I haven't been to that many matches recently because they lost the last time I went, which was about four years ago, when my dad took me.

"Now he won't take me again because he believes I am like a curse, even though they are doing so well this season that I don't think he can jinx it by taking me."

Ronson is at number one in the UK single chart with Uptown Funk, and top of the album chart with Uptown Special

Premier League predictions Result Lawro Mark SATURDAY Hull v Newcastle 0-3 2-1 2-2 Crystal Palace v Everton 0-1 1-1 0-1 Liverpool v West Ham 2-0 2-1 2-0 Man Utd v Leicester 3-1 3-0 2-0 Stoke v QPR 3-1 1-1 0-1 Sunderland v Burnley 2-0 2-1 1-2 West Brom v Tottenham 0-3 2-1 1-2 Chelsea v Man City 1-1 1-1 2-1 SUNDAY Arsenal v Aston Villa 5-0 2-0 2-0 Southampton v Swansea 0-1 2-0 0-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth ONE point. Getting the exact score correct earns THREE points.

In his FA Cup fourth-round predictions, Lawro got four results right out of the 16 ties, including one perfect score, to give him a total of six points.

He beat his guest, Cambridge United legend Dion Dublin, who got five correct results but with no perfect scores, for a total of five. Dublin did have the consolation of seeing the U's get the replay he wanted against Manchester United.

We are keeping a record of the totals for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if all of Lawro's predictions were correct (at the bottom of the page).

Total scores after week 22 Lawro 153 Guests 143

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

SATURDAY

Hull 0-3 Newcastle

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Mark's prediction: 2-2

Crystal Palace 0-1 Everton

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Mark's prediction: 0-1

Liverpool 2-0 West Ham

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Mark's prediction: 2-0

Man Utd 3-1 Leicester

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Mark's prediction: 2-0

Stoke 3-1 QPR

Sunderland 2-0 Burnley

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Mark's prediction: 1-2

West Brom 0-3 Tottenham

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Mark's prediction: 1-2

Chelsea 1-1 Man City

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Mark's prediction: 2-1

SUNDAY

Arsenal 5-0 Aston Villa

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Mark's prediction: 2-0

Southampton 0-1 Swansea

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Mark's prediction: 0-1

Lawro v Guests P22 W10 D3 L9

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 11 Steph Houghton 10 Liam Fray, Rachel Riley 8 Death in Paradise, Roddy Doyle, Tim Henman, Olly Murs, Henning Wehn, Benedict Wong 7 Miles Jacobson, Ossie Ardiles, Seann Walsh 6.95 Lawro (average after 22 weeks) 6 Football Manager, Mark Wright & Karen Hauer, Steve Wilson 5 Joe Cole, Sarah Harding & Leon Fagbemi, Van McCann, Adil Ray 4 Kell Brook, Guy Mowbray 2 Neil Lennon, Jack O'Connell

Lawro's best score: 17 points (week seven v Ossie Ardiles)

Lawro's worst score: 2 points (week 20 v Steve Wilson)