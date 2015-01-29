BBC Sport - Sheffield Utd 2-2 Tottenham: Spurs deserve cup final - Pochettino

Spurs deserve cup final - Pochettino

Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino says his side "deserved to go to Wembley" after a 3-2 aggregate victory over Sheffield United in the League Cup semi-final.

Christian Eriksen scored both goals for Spurs on the night, and he says they will have "no fear" against Chelsea in the final.

Spurs beat Chelsea in the League Cup final in 2008 for their last piece of silverware, and the two London sides will now meet again at Wembley on Sunday 1 March.

