Transfer deadline day: How to follow on BBC TV, radio and online

Will Arsenal finally sign a defensive midfielder? Will Chelsea swap some wingers around? And at the bottom of the table, who will land a striker to help beat the drop?

It is time to find out as the January transfer window closes on Monday, 2 February - at 23:00 GMT in England and midnight in Scotland.

The window has been relatively quiet so far but football clubs often end up leaving their shopping until the last minute.

Whether it is a new goalkeeper for Hartlepool or four new strikers for Harry Redknapp, you will not miss a deal with BBC Sport.

Will Wilfried Bony's £28m move to Manchester City remain the biggest deal of the window?

As well as deals in the Premier League, Football League and Scottish Premiership, we will also be tracking the big moves in Europe and beyond, including the main ins and outs in Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A, Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1.

We will also be holding votes throughout the day on our live text page to capture your views of the day's movers and shakers.

We will also bring you regular online video updates from BBC pundits, with Trevor Sinclair, Kevin Kilbane, Danny Murphy, Phil Neville and Jermaine Jenas offering their views on the big stories as they happen.

Radio

There will be regular transfer updates on the BBC's national and regional radio stations.

Mark Chapman hosts the BBC Radio 5 live deadline-day special from 19:00 GMT

BBC Radio 5 live will also monitor the final few hours of the transfer window with a special deadline-day edition of 5 live Sport from 19:00 to 23:00 GMT, which will be hosted by Mark Chapman. You can also watch the action from the studio on the BBC Red Button.

Chapman will be joined in the studio by former England internationals Murphy, Neville and Jenas, with QPR midfielder Joey Barton also giving his views.

Former Tottenham manager David Pleat, ex-Hull chairman Paul Duffen and Times journalist Rory Smith will also have their say on the winners and losers of deadline day.

The BBC's World Service will be tracking the big deals from around the globe, with reporters across the big leagues in Europe, in South America and at the Africa Cup of Nations. The Sport Today radio programme at 15:30 GMT will be focusing on the latest deals.

Media playback is not supported on this device Transfer Deadline Day: Jake Yapp's two-minute take

See in the deadline with Dan Walker, who will present a transfer deadline day special edition of Football Focus on BBC One from 22:45 GMT.

He will be joined by Murphy, Jenas and Neville to round up the day's events, as well as an overview of the whole transfer window.

There will be regular transfer news on national and regional television programmes as well as BBC World, while you can watch the BBC Radio 5 live special from 19:00 GMT on the BBC red button.

The News Channel will broadcast a 30-minute transfer deadline day edition of Football Focus at 18:30 GMT, presented by Walker, that will also be streamed on the BBC Sport website. Guests will include Jenas and Kilbane.

BBC World News will have bulletins at 18:43, 20:43 and 23:43 GMT.

