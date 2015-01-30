Tom Naylor: Burton Albion sign Derby County utility man

Tom Naylor has been on loan with four clubs including Bradford City since joining Derby in January 2012

Burton Albion have signed Derby County utility player Tom Naylor on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Naylor, 23, joined the Rams from Mansfield in 2012 but has played just 10 games for the Championship side and has been loaned out to Bradford, Grimsby, Newport and Cambridge.

Brewers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said he wanted options in midfield.

"We were a little light in that area, and Tom can also play at centre-half and at full-back," said Hasselbaink.

"But he will be here as a central midfielder. It might be we have to use him from time to time at centre-half, but that's not what we've brought him in for.

"We needed someone that knows the league and has played lots of matches in the league."

And Hasselbaink said Naylor, whose contract with Derby expires in the summer, has the chance to earn a long-term deal.

"It is a big chance for him," added Hasselbaink. "We might be able to offer him a contract for next year if he does well during his loan."